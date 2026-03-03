Seagate Mozaic 4+ platform ups hard drive capacities from 30TB to 44TB

It's the world's first and only HAMR-based platform

An unnamed hyperscaler is already using it at scale

Data storage giant Seagate has revealed its next-generation Mozaic 4+ platform, unveiling a range of higher capacities per single hard drive.

Seagate boasts Mozaic 4+ is the industry's first and only heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR)-based storage platform that's been deployed at scale, and that it's been qualified by an unnamed "leading hyper scale cloud provider" in configurations up to 44TB.

And this looks to just be the start, with the company looking to increase from today's 4TB per disk to 10TB per disk, resulting in capacities of up to 100TB.

Seagate's HAMR storage gains extra capacity

Speaking about increased demand from cloud and data center activity globally, CEO Dave Mosley said: "Seagate’s HAMR-based Mozaic products deliver the scale, performance, and efficiency customers need to unlock the full potential of their data."

Though Seagate's latest-gen technology is currently being positioned as "critical" for data center infrastructure, training data and historical archives, only time stands between now and this sort of high-capacity storage becoming more democratized for consumer and small-scale commercial use.

"Whether for large-scale model training or sophisticated fine-tuning, companies who build and use these AI models have found that high-capacity hard drive innovations like HAMR have become critical to quality and speed of their outputs," TECHnalysis Research President Bob O’Donnell added,

As for the upgraded platform, Seagate claims around a 47% infrastructure efficiency improvement in 1-exabyte deployment compared with standard 30TB drives, resulting in around a 100 sq ft reduction in data center footprint. It also means customers can unlock up to 0.8 million kWh in annual energy savings in this example.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The unnamed hyperscaler is already receiving Mozaic 4+ drives "volume" and Seagate is planning to scale production for broader availability from here on in.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.