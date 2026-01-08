Satechi CubeDock integrates an NVMe SSD enclosure supporting up to 8TB of storage

The dock includes three Thunderbolt 5, USB-C, and USB-A ports

Dual 6K displays at 60Hz are supported on Apple Silicon Macs

Satechi has launched its first Thunderbolt 5 docking station at CES 2026, introducing the CubeDock as a compact cube-shaped desktop hub.

The device integrates an NVMe SSD enclosure while expanding the company’s accessory lineup.

The CubeDock leverages Intel’s Thunderbolt 5 standard, supporting 80Gbps bidirectional bandwidth as a baseline and up to 120Gbps unidirectional transfers using Bandwidth Boost for display-heavy tasks.

Thunderbolt 5 tech in a small form factor

This dock appears designed to complement modern Apple Silicon workflows, although it is not restricted to Mac users.

The company claims it supports dual 6K displays at 60Hz on M3, M4, and M5 Apple Silicon systems without relying on third-party software.

On Windows devices, the dock can handle higher resolution setups, including up to triple 8K displays, depending on host hardware.

The CubeDock includes three downstream Thunderbolt 5 ports alongside USB-C and USB-A connections rated at 10Gbps.

Card readers support UHS-II SD and microSD formats, while 2.5Gb Ethernet and a 3.5mm audio jack add network and audio options.

The integrated NVMe enclosure accommodates 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 SSDs up to 8TB, with transfer speeds rated at 6000MB/s.

However, the dock does not support traditional hard drives and offers limited native video output, which raises questions about flexibility across diverse setups.

The Satechi CubeDock features a built-in 180W power supply, allocating up to 140W for host charging and an additional 30W for peripherals.

This aligns with high wattage USB-C charging requirements for Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models.

It integrates active cooling to maintain performance during sustained workloads.

The dock works natively with macOS and integrates with existing Nvidia and display frameworks, reducing dependence on software such as DisplayLink.

Alongside the CubeDock, Satechi revealed a 1-meter braided Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable designed for high bandwidth data transfer and high wattage power delivery.

This cable matches Apple’s specifications, providing 240W power, support for multiple high resolution displays, and backward compatibility with Thunderbolt and USB-C.

Both products are currently available for purchase on Satechi’s website, with the CubeDock priced at $399.99 for preorder and the cable at $39.99.

The device is scheduled to ship in the first quarter of 2026, although CES attendees can view demonstrations, and a 20% promotional discount is available through January 31.

