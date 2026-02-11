Conner’s Pocket Cloud fits in a pocket while handling phone backups effectively

Dual USB-C ports allow for simultaneous charging and data transfer

Users can record 4K video directly to removable microSD storage

Conner, the company which has previously launched 1.8-inch, 2.5-inch, and 3.5-inch hard drives, has shifted focus to mobile storage with its new Pocket Cloud.

This device is designed to provide portable, on-the-go storage for smartphones without relying on traditional cloud subscriptions.

It weighs only 0.35oz (about 28g) and is small enough to fit comfortably in a pocket, which suggests extreme portability but also increases the risk of misplacement.

Connectivity and power management

The Pocket Cloud incorporates dual-port USB-C functionality, enabling simultaneous data transfer and passthrough charging, allows a phone to remain powered while backing up files or recording directly to the device.

With 60W PD passthrough, the device supports fast charging while actively handling data, which could be convenient for extended filming sessions or heavy usage periods.

The device can operate in multiple configurations, functioning both with an external power source or independently without one.

It can connect directly to a mobile phone via USB-C to Lightning or USB-C to USB-C, or be placed in line between a charger and a phone.

Storage on the Pocket Cloud is expandable through microSD and SDXC cards up to 2TB.

Users can record 4K video at 60FPS or extended timelapses directly to the microSD card, ensuring internal phone storage remains available.

The device can reach speeds of up to 104MB/s through USB 3.2 Gen1, allowing rapid transfer of large files, which streamlines workflows for creators importing media into editing software like Final Cut Pro or Premiere Pro.

The device supports one-tap backups that automatically save photos, videos, contacts, and albums through a dedicated app, and retains original filenames, metadata, and locations without requiring Wi-Fi or any recurring subscription fees.

The device is also compatible with external cameras such as GoPro, Insta360, DJI Pocket 3, and drone microSD cards, providing a centralized solution for multiple digital ecosystems.

For iPhone users, it supports MFi certification, ensuring compatibility with iPhone and iPad, including Lightning models.

This allows users to maintain safe and stable backups without encountering disconnections or pop-up errors.

The device is currently being funded on Kickstarterr, where it has raised $4,352 from 125 backers against a goal of $895 with 25 days to go.

The single-unit starter pack is available for $19, but it ships without any storage card, requiring users to supply their own.

Other launch bundles include a two-unit pack for $35, a five-unit creator bundle for $79, and a ten-unit team bundle priced at $135.

Note that the capacity, durability, and performance consistency depend entirely on the microSD card users choose, meaning the usable storage and speed vary by card.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.

