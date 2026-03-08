Satechi CubeDock merges charging, storage, and connectivity into a single compact aluminum enclosure

Three Thunderbolt 5 ports allow fast data transfer and multiple displays simultaneously

Internal M.2 NVMe slot supports up to 8TB with 6000MB per second speeds

If you’ve ever wished your desk setup could do more without taking up extra space, the new Satechi CubeDock might catch your eye.

At first glance, it could easily be mistaken for a Mac mini — the same compact, unassuming shape sitting neatly under your monitor.

But appearances are deceptive, and this small cube is not a mini PC, but a device that combines high-speed connectivity, charging, and optional storage in a single enclosure.

The CubeDock brings together a surprising range of connectivity options into a chassis machined from aluminum to match Apple’s compact footprint.

It includes three Thunderbolt 5 downstream ports and one host port, alongside two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, with additional connections including a 2.5-gigabit Ethernet jack, a 3.5mm audio output, and both SD and microSD card readers.

The dock is intended to serve as a central point for peripherals, network access, and audio devices, potentially reducing cable clutter while keeping everything accessible.

Display support varies by operating system. On Apple devices running macOS 10.6 or later, users can drive a single display at 6K and dual displays at the same resolution and refresh rate.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also supports Windows 11 systems and permits three 8K displays, though the actual resolution may differ depending on the connected computer’s graphics capabilities.

A notable feature is the internal M.2 NVMe enclosure, which supports drives up to 8TB and transfer speeds reaching 6000MB per second - but users must supply their own SSDs, which means the total cost can rise depending on the drives chosen.

The CubeDock also functions as a charging hub, delivering up to 140W for laptops, 30W for tablets, 15W for smartphones, and 7.5W for smaller devices like the Apple Watch.

The built-in fan and vented chassis are claimed to keep the unit 30–50% cooler under load, which could improve long-term reliability compared with passive docking solutions.

Preorders for the CubeDock start at $399, with shipping scheduled for the end of March 2026.

While it visually mimics the Mac mini, the CubeDock’s primary appeal is the combination of fast charging, connectivity, and optional storage in one compact unit.

Users should approach expectations carefully, as it functions as a hub rather than a standalone computer, and software limitations affect certain features.

Via Apple Insider

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.