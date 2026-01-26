Rugged mobile NAS combines touchscreen control storage and battery backup

UnifyDrive UP6 targets photographers needing fast local media transfers

Integrated UPS and offline mode support field based file work

A rugged mobile NAS with an integrated tablet-style interface has finally gone on sale after first being announced a year ago at CES 2025.

At $1,599, the UnifyDrive UP6 isn’t cheap, but it combines portable flash storage, networking, battery backup, and on-device processing in a single unit.

Compact and weighing about 1300g without its protective case, UP6 is primarily aimed at photographers and video creators who need fast local file backup and file management when out and about.

Some features "coming soon"

UP6 includes a built-in 6-inch touchscreen that acts as the main interface for managing files, checking system status, and previewing content without connecting another device.

The UP6 is based on an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with a 14-core CPU, 7-core integrated GPU, and an 11 TOPS NPU. This allows tasks such as file organization and AI-assisted search to run directly on the device.

UnifyDrive ships the UP6 with 16GB of DDR5 memory installed. The system supports up to 96GB, although you’ll need to buy and install any additional memory yourself, and given the current price of RAM that will add quite a bit more to the price.

Storage is fully flash-based and the chassis supports up to six PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs, allowing a maximum capacity of 48TB depending on drive choice.

The built-in display isn’t limited to system control. It can be used to preview photos and video, monitor backups, and perform basic edits directly on the device.

I’m particularly interested in two future features marked as coming soon. One allows users to display curated photo slideshows on the screen while the system is idle, and the other, supports streaming, previewing, transferring, and backing up media directly on the device.

UP6 includes a built-in UPS that provides up to two hours of runtime. The system can shut down automatically to reduce the risk of data loss during power interruptions.

Connectivity includes dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10GbE Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 2.1, and USB ports. External GPU support is available via Thunderbolt.

The device can also operate in access point (AP) mode, creating a local network for file sharing when no external Wi-Fi is available.

UnifyDrive UP6 is available to buy now with free shipping, worldwide delivery, a 2 year warranty, and 30 day returns.

