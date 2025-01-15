I want one! Touchscreen-capable UT6 looks like a rugged tablet and is powered by an incredible Intel Core Ultra CPU

Unidrive is going for something bigger than the UT2, a TechRadar favorite

The UP6 has a 10GbE Ethernet Interface and two TB4 ports to deliver up to 8GBps speeds

It is thought to be the first portable AI tablet NAS (because it has a touchscreen)

In September 2024, we reported how the UnifyDrive UT2 portable NAS device's RAID-configurable storage made it a strong, unique option for creatives against stationary alternatives.

Now, the company has announced the product's latest iteration, the UP6, at CES 2025 (via GlobeNewsWire), offering storage while also leveraging AI to act as a smart assistant for managing it on the go.

The UP6 offers up to 48TB of storage and supports instant file transfer and backup with one-click support for SD, TF, and CFe cards.

Intel Core Ultra processor's AI capabilities

At the heart of the UP6 is an Intel Core Ultra processor, enabling the use of AI features such as natural language search and facial recognition, in addition to handling large, encoded files.

It comes with a 10 GbE Ethernet interface and two 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 (TB4) ports, supporting rates of up to 8000 MB/s; that's a transfer of 1TB of data in about two minutes.

The device features a touchscreen HDR display and supports wireless access points for seamless collaboration in locations without internet access.

UnifyDrive claims the device’s AI models that power the NAS drive's search function run locally on the machine.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bin Yuan, founder of UnifyDrive, noted, “the era of bulky, unattractive, slow, plastic NASes hidden in networking closets is over. The UP6 lets you bring your data with you, offering unmatched portability and power for the most demanding workflows — today and tomorrow.”

“The UT2 has exceeded our expectations as a portable NAS solution that transforms data management for modern lifestyles,” he added.