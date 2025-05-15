I found the world's largest external SSD, and at 30.72TB, it is even roomier than the biggest hard disk drives out there
Glyph’s 30TB Blackbox Plus is a creator's dream come true, but wait till you see the price and power needs!
- Palm-sized SSD with 30TB capacity offers jaw-dropping storage in an ultra-compact aluminum shell
- Glyph Blackbox Plus U.2 is faster than any portable HDD, but slower than PCIe Gen4 SSDs
- Formatted for macOS, but reformatting for Windows may confuse less tech-savvy users
Glyph has unveiled its Blackbox Plus U.2 External SSD, a high-capacity, high-speed storage solution aimed at professional content creators, data-intensive workflows, and enterprise users.
Its standout 30.72TB capacity exceeds even the largest external HDD models, which typically top out around 24TB.
Measuring just over five inches in length and under an inch thick, the device is about the size of a rugged smartphone and easily fits in one hand.
Blackbox Plus U.2 still lags behind PCIe Gen4 internal SSDs
The Blackbox Plus U.2 is built on enterprise-grade NVMe technology and offers sustained data transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s, fast, though notably slower than top-tier PCIe Gen4 internal SSDs.
That said, this portable SSD connects via a 10Gb USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface, which is backward compatible with USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3. This ensures broad compatibility across various hardware setups.
The drive ships preformatted for macOS but can be reformatted for Windows. Still, setup may pose a challenge for users unfamiliar with drive formatting or cross-platform configurations.
Cooling is handled through a fanless aluminum enclosure that doubles as a heatsink. While this passive system eliminates mechanical noise, it may not be ideal in high-temperature environments under sustained loads.
The device requires an external power supply, which impacts portability. Compared to bus-powered SSDs, this setup is bulkier and less convenient for mobile or casual users.
In the box, Glyph includes a USB-C to USB-C cable, a USB-C to USB-A cable, and a three-pronged power adapter. Buyers also get a three-year hardware warranty, two years of Level-1 data recovery, and a one-year advance replacement program.
The Blackbox Plus U.2 is available in 7.6TB, 15.36TB, and 30.72TB models, priced at $899.95 (with a $200 discount), $2,399.95, and $4,999.95, respectively. Preorders are now open on Glyph’s official website.
