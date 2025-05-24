Yes, I can finally put almost 1PB of SSD storage near my PC workstation - but it will cost me over $100,000
RocketStor 6542AW can hold eight of Solidigm’s 122TB SSDs
- HighPoint packs 976TB into portable RocketStor 6542AW RAID enclosure
- Eight Solidigm 122TB SSDs deliver high-speed storage for demanding workloads
- Ideal for AI, media, and enterprise backups in compact environments
HighPoint Technologies has unveiled a portable NVMe storage solution offering nearly a petabyte of capacity.
The new system features eight of Solidigm’s D5-P5336 122TB SSDs housed in the HighPoint RocketStor 6542AW NVMe RAID Enclosure. Together, these deliver 976TB of storage in a design compact enough for mobile or space-constrained environments.
The RocketStor 6542AW supports all eight SSDs through a single PCIe connection. HighPoint’s PCIe Switching technology enables high-speed data transfer rates, addressing the performance needs of data-heavy industries.
High-capacity NVMe storage, seamless scalability
“This collaboration between HighPoint and Solidigm is a game-changer in enterprise storage,” said May Hwang, VP at HighPoint Technologies.
“By qualifying the Solidigm D5-P5336 SSDs in our RocketStor 6542AW, we’ve created an unprecedented solution that combines high-capacity NVMe storage with seamless scalability."
The device itself is just under five inches tall and a little over nine inches long. Despite its small size, it offers full PCIe x16 connectivity, making it suitable for professionals on the move, small studios, or enterprise environments needing powerful storage in a limited space.
This setup supports applications such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and media production, where both speed and storage capacity are essential.
In AI and machine learning, model training often depends on fast access to large datasets.
With its Solidigm SSDs, the RocketStor 6542AW supports quicker training cycles. This helps researchers and developers manage workloads with improved efficiency.
For enterprise backup and HPC workloads, RAID support and high-speed connections offer secure, fast backups and low-latency data access.
HighPoint says the enclosure is well-suited for complex tasks such as engineering simulations and scientific research, where high throughput is necessary.
In media production, especially with 4K and 8K content, fast storage is key. The RocketStor 6542AW offers 28GB/s transfer bandwidth and ample room for large video files. This helps smooth editing and rendering workflows in film, animation, and design.
“As Hardware RAID adoption in the AI ecosystem is becoming more prevalent, this collaboration is significant using Solidigm industry-leading, high-capacity SSDs and HighPoint’s HW RAID enclosure,” said Mike Mamo, Senior Principal Engineer at Solidigm.
Solidigm’s D5-P5336 122TB SSDs have just gone on sale, priced at around $12,400. Eight of the mighty beasts will set you back a cool $99,200. The enclosure itself is $1,799 over at Amazon.
