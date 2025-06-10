Rocket 7604A delivers 32TB RAID setups and smashes 50GB/s

HighPoint Technologies has launched the Rocket 7604A RAID AIC, a PCIe Gen5 RAID card designed to transform four 8TB M.2 SSDs into a single high-speed 32TB storage array.

This configuration enables one of the largest SSD setups possible on a desktop, delivering real-world speeds exceeding 50GB/s.

While Samsung has showcased its high-endurance 8TB 9100 PRO PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD recently, it’s worth noting that, as of time of writing, no 8TB Gen5 SSDs are publicly available for purchase.

Rocket 7604A enables 32TB RAID with Gen5 SSDs

The Rocket 7604A instead achieves its performance using currently available high-capacity Gen4 drives. Even when paired with smaller SSDs, the card supports one of the fastest SSD configurations currently possible on a standard PCIe Gen5 slot.

Physically, the Rocket 7604A is compact, measuring just 167mm, shorter than other 4-port Gen5 cards, which often reach 290mm or more.

HighPoint’s engineering team claims to have reduced the size without compromising thermal performance by implementing a self-contained cooling solution. This includes a full-length heatsink, a quiet fan, and a network of sensors to maintain stable operation.

The cooling system helps prevent thermal throttling and supports sustained transfer rates, which are critical for intensive workloads.

In addition to its hardware features, the Rocket 7604A comes with a robust software suite designed for reliability and ease of use.

It includes intelligent self-diagnostic tools, status alerts via LEDs and sound, and supports management through a WebGUI, command-line interface, and BIOS-level configuration.

HighPoint’s SafeStorage encryption is also supported, protecting data on all connected SSDs from unauthorized access.

Both the Rocket 7604A and its sibling, the 1604A, are powered by Broadcom’s PEX89048 PCIe switch IC, delivering four full x4 lanes of Gen5 bandwidth to each M.2 slot.

The RAID version is priced at $999, while the switch-only model is available for $899. A complete setup using four 8TB SSDs and the Rocket 7604A is projected to cost around $4,000.

According to HighPoint, this pricing “represents an exceptional value by doubling the performance capabilities of conventional 4-port NVMe solutions” and is intended to promote broader adoption of Gen5 storage in high-demand computing environments.