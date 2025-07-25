San Diego Comic Con 2025 has confirmed a new spinoff series from the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe will air on Nickelodeon then stream on Paramount+ in 2027, called Avatar: Seven Havens. As of writing, we’ve got three Avatar: The Last Airbender related projects in the works. On top of the new spinoff, there’s seasons 2 and 3 of Netflix’s live action Avatar: The Last Airbender and standalone movie The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, both due to be released in 2026.

In Avatar: Seven Havens, we get to relive the glory of the original 2005 animation all over again, with a new young Earthbender who discovers she is the next Avatar after Korra, who was first introduced in The Legend of Korra. Original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are also returning for the project, which will split its 26 episodes across two seasons. To top it all off, the first-look image confirms that the series is sticking to the classic 2D animation style that made it so popular in the first place.

So far, so good. Avatar: Seven Havens isn’t putting a step wrong, and that should send alarm bells ringing at Netflix HQ. It’s fair to say the reviews for season 1 of their Avatar adaptation were mixed at best, but with hype dying down before Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 even comes out, it’s Paramount+’s time to shine.

Avatar: Seven Havens is already running rings around Netflix’s The Last Airbender remake

While I love rewatching the original cartoon whenever I can, I don’t think I’ll ever watch Netflix’s version of Avatar: The Last Airbender again. The heart was completely missing, the chemistry between its bulging ensemble cast was barely there, and the storyline was incredibly ropey in too many season lulls, despite the visuals largely holding strong. As far as we’re aware, season 2 is still in production, but Netflix is now set to be second-best to Seven Havens unless it gets its act together in the next two years.

Sure, it’s not M. Night Shyamalan levels of awful (lest we forget his 2010 movie version), but why would fans not invest in an extension of the original animation instead? Seven Havens appears committed to elevating Aang’s story to align with what’s going on in 2025 society already feels second to none.

Here’s the full plot: “Set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

If Seven Havens is as full of wonder, whimsy, and meaning as it’s promising, then we could well see Netflix's Avatar viewership dwindle. Frankly, I’ll be one of the fans who’s more than happy to jump ship… it’s been a long time since the journey to becoming the Avatar has filled our cup like it should.

