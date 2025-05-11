Netflix is getting a new adult animation series by the BoJack Horseman creator and I'm counting down the days

I miss BoJack Horseman dearly, so I am absolutely thrilled that Raphael Bob-Waksberg is back with a new Netflix show, Long Story Short, which premieres on August 22.

When it comes to the best Netflix shows, BoJack Horseman ranks very highly for me. It's a show I often return to, having quickly fallen in love with it after going in expecting it to be a lighthearted animation, then ending up having my life completely changed.

Bob-Waksberg has this incredible talent for exploring heavy topics with humor and heart, and I spent much of BoJack Horseman laughing one minute then sobbing the next – it's a truly unique series and I'm so excited to see what comes next.

We still have a few months to wait for Long Story Short but I have high hopes for it based on what I've read so far. If you're keen to catch some more adult animation while you wait, check out these four Adult Swim shows including one with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why I'm excited for Long Story Short

As a die hard BoJack fan, it's no surprise I've got this release date marked in my character, but there's plenty to be excited about.

We know that the series will follow one family throughout many years, which will really give us as an audience a chance to know them. The character development in BoJack was incredible, and I'm sure the same can be said for Long Story Short.

According to Tudum, we'll "follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises". Going by this, I'm ready to have my heart broken all over again and I can't wait.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's also an amazing cast attached. We've got the voices of Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, Nicole Byer, and recurring guests Dave Franco and Michaela Dietz.

I'm especially excited to see Dave Franco in the cast, since he's got the creepy looking body horror movie Together coming out soon, but with voice acting talent like the above I know it's going to be great.

August is still quite far away, so I guess now is the perfect time to watch BoJack Horseman again. If you need me, I'm watching "Free Churro" and crying. It's the greatest episode of the series, in my humble opinion.