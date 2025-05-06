Loved The Office? I highly recommend Steve Carell's new midlife crisis comedy on Netflix

The Office is one of my comfort watches and one of the best Netflix shows, so it's no surprise that I was excited for The Four Seasons to come out. Any comedy show involving Steve Carell is usually going to land with me, and this one is no exception.

Much like The Office, even though there's some laugh out loud moments, it doesn't shy away from some emotional gut punches either. I've long been impressed by Carell's range, having loved him in the shocking Hulu show The Patient, which is bleak and decidedly unfunny!

Here, he gets to show off just how well rounded he can be with the perfect balance of humor and serious moments, and he's joined by an excellent ensemble cast here too including Tina Fey, Colman Domingo and Will Forte.

If you're looking for your next streaming destination that isn't full of murder like The White Lotus season 3 is, hopefully this trailer will pique your interest.

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Why I recommend The Four Seasons

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Four Seasons is a beautiful bit of escapism if you're looking for gorgeous vacation landscapes. Perhaps it'll motivate you to start looking into your next one, because this show is very aesthetically pleasing.

It also features some great music and of course, Vivaldi's The Four Seasons does provide the necessary emotional score which compliments each scene. Technically, it's a very well-made series, and the story itself is just as good.

The series follows a group of friends, three couples in total, but don't expect domestic bliss here. There's plenty of tension and drama as the couples deal with challenges in their relationships, and it offers a hilariously honest look at decades-long friendships and marriages.

Much like The Office, it's very watchable and each episode is only half an hour long so it's a great one to binge watch. If you're not looking to dive into a feature length episode, an approach many shows have been taking lately (just look at Stranger Things and The Last of Us), then this one is perfect.

If you love this series, I recommend checking out the original movie of the same name which this is based on too.