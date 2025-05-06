Loved The Office? I highly recommend Steve Carell's new midlife crisis comedy on Netflix
Threat Level... Midlife Crisis
The Office is one of my comfort watches and one of the best Netflix shows, so it's no surprise that I was excited for The Four Seasons to come out. Any comedy show involving Steve Carell is usually going to land with me, and this one is no exception.
Much like The Office, even though there's some laugh out loud moments, it doesn't shy away from some emotional gut punches either. I've long been impressed by Carell's range, having loved him in the shocking Hulu show The Patient, which is bleak and decidedly unfunny!
Here, he gets to show off just how well rounded he can be with the perfect balance of humor and serious moments, and he's joined by an excellent ensemble cast here too including Tina Fey, Colman Domingo and Will Forte.
If you're looking for your next streaming destination that isn't full of murder like The White Lotus season 3 is, hopefully this trailer will pique your interest.
Why I recommend The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons is a beautiful bit of escapism if you're looking for gorgeous vacation landscapes. Perhaps it'll motivate you to start looking into your next one, because this show is very aesthetically pleasing.
It also features some great music and of course, Vivaldi's The Four Seasons does provide the necessary emotional score which compliments each scene. Technically, it's a very well-made series, and the story itself is just as good.
The series follows a group of friends, three couples in total, but don't expect domestic bliss here. There's plenty of tension and drama as the couples deal with challenges in their relationships, and it offers a hilariously honest look at decades-long friendships and marriages.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Much like The Office, it's very watchable and each episode is only half an hour long so it's a great one to binge watch. If you're not looking to dive into a feature length episode, an approach many shows have been taking lately (just look at Stranger Things and The Last of Us), then this one is perfect.
If you love this series, I recommend checking out the original movie of the same name which this is based on too.
You might also like
- Netflix announces May air date for Tudum 2025 – and it'll include news on Stranger Things season 5, Wednesday season 2, Squid Game season 3, and more
- 5 new Netflix movies with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes coming in May 2025
- New Netflix movies: every original film you can watch on the best streaming service in April 2025
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.