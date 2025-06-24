Apple TV+ had multiple new streaming hits in 2025, but these 4 are actually worth watching
Take a bite out of these Apple TV+ shows
Apple TV+ has come a long way recently. Not only did we crown it Streaming Service of the Year in 2024, but it's having a very successful 2025, too.
While its library is still smaller than some of the rival best streaming services, there's still plenty of great-quality entertainment for you to dive into.
Here are four of my personal favorite Apple TV+ shows you shouldn't miss.
1. Severance
RT score: 96%
Seasons: 2 (renewed for 3)
Creators: Dan Erickson
Main cast: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette
If you haven't heard of Severance, you might've been living under a rock. The Apple TV+ hit has been everywhere, from live marketing in Grand Central Station to countless cast interviews and social media promotions.
But is it any good? I've been a fan since the very first episode when it was still criminally underrated, and I can say with certainty that yes, it is.
It's arguably one of the most original, beautifully shot, and considered shows of all time. Just look at that cast list for a start.
With news that it's been renewed for season 3 too, you can rest easy knowing there's more to come after that mindblowing season 2 finale.
2. Slow Horses
RT score: 98%
Seasons: 5 (renewed for 6)
Creators: Will Smith
Main cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sophie Okonedo, Jonathan Pryce
Slow Horses is another huge Apple TV+ hit, created by English writer Will Smith (not the Fresh Prince of Bel Air).
It continues to do numbers for the streamer, and season 6 is coming very soon. The Gary Oldman led series is very entertaining indeed, each season follows one of the Slough House novels it's based on, centering on the lives of those working in an "administrative purgatory" for MI5 service rejects.
Slow Horses season 5 arrives in October 2025, so you've got plenty of time to catch up if you're looking for your next thriller series fix. This one is very addictive.
3. Stick
RT score: 79%
Seasons: 1
Creators: Jason Keller
Main cast: Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Lilli Kay, Mariana Treviño, Marc Maron
As someone who knows very little about golf, I've surprised myself with how many golf-based stories I'm obsessed with. First, I was excited when news of Happy Gilmore 2 dropped, and now I'm a huge fan of Stick.
Owen Wilson is excellent in this series as Pryce Cahill, a former professional golfer who is now a golf club salesman and coach, which is quite a fall from grace.
When he befriends a talented young golfer, he tries to coach him and turn his life around in the process. It's a great feel-good series, and the characters have a lot of depth too.
4. The Studio
RT score:
Seasons: 1
Creators: Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg
Main cast: Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders, Ike Barinholtz
Seth Rogen can be quite hit or miss for me, but The Studio is brilliant. Rogen plays the newly appointed head of Continental Studios, and is desperate for celebrity approval, resulting in some laugh-out-loud moments.
It's billed as a "satirical, cringe comedy," and yes, that is definitely accurate. It's often ridiculous, and I mean that in the best possible way.
There are also so many celebrity cameos here, including Paul Dano, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Steve Buscemi, and Ron Howard, to name but a few. They play themselves, and it's as funny as it sounds.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
