Apple TV+ has come a long way recently. Not only did we crown it Streaming Service of the Year in 2024, but it's having a very successful 2025, too.

While its library is still smaller than some of the rival best streaming services, there's still plenty of great-quality entertainment for you to dive into.

Here are four of my personal favorite Apple TV+ shows you shouldn't miss.

1. Severance

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

RT score: 96%

Seasons: 2 (renewed for 3)

Creators: Dan Erickson

Main cast: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette

If you haven't heard of Severance, you might've been living under a rock. The Apple TV+ hit has been everywhere, from live marketing in Grand Central Station to countless cast interviews and social media promotions.

But is it any good? I've been a fan since the very first episode when it was still criminally underrated, and I can say with certainty that yes, it is.

It's arguably one of the most original, beautifully shot, and considered shows of all time. Just look at that cast list for a start.

With news that it's been renewed for season 3 too, you can rest easy knowing there's more to come after that mindblowing season 2 finale.

2. Slow Horses

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

RT score: 98%

Seasons: 5 (renewed for 6)

Creators: Will Smith

Main cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sophie Okonedo, Jonathan Pryce

Slow Horses is another huge Apple TV+ hit, created by English writer Will Smith (not the Fresh Prince of Bel Air).

It continues to do numbers for the streamer, and season 6 is coming very soon. The Gary Oldman led series is very entertaining indeed, each season follows one of the Slough House novels it's based on, centering on the lives of those working in an "administrative purgatory" for MI5 service rejects.

Slow Horses season 5 arrives in October 2025, so you've got plenty of time to catch up if you're looking for your next thriller series fix. This one is very addictive.

3. Stick

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

RT score: 79%

Seasons: 1

Creators: Jason Keller

Main cast: Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Lilli Kay, Mariana Treviño, Marc Maron

As someone who knows very little about golf, I've surprised myself with how many golf-based stories I'm obsessed with. First, I was excited when news of Happy Gilmore 2 dropped, and now I'm a huge fan of Stick.

Owen Wilson is excellent in this series as Pryce Cahill, a former professional golfer who is now a golf club salesman and coach, which is quite a fall from grace.

When he befriends a talented young golfer, he tries to coach him and turn his life around in the process. It's a great feel-good series, and the characters have a lot of depth too.

4. The Studio

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

RT score:

Seasons: 1

Creators: Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

Main cast: Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders, Ike Barinholtz

Seth Rogen can be quite hit or miss for me, but The Studio is brilliant. Rogen plays the newly appointed head of Continental Studios, and is desperate for celebrity approval, resulting in some laugh-out-loud moments.

It's billed as a "satirical, cringe comedy," and yes, that is definitely accurate. It's often ridiculous, and I mean that in the best possible way.

There are also so many celebrity cameos here, including Paul Dano, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Steve Buscemi, and Ron Howard, to name but a few. They play themselves, and it's as funny as it sounds.