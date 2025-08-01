Demerzel has spent much of this season grappling with an existential crisis

Foundation season 3 is digging deeper into Demerzel's backstory and current motivations

The actor portraying her has discussed on the sudden existential crisis she's suffering from

Demerzel has started unloading her thoughts, feelings, and history to a close confidante

Foundation actor Laura Birn has lifted the lid on the inner turmoil that's gripped Demerzel so far this season.

Speaking to TechRadar ahead of Foundation season 3's launch in early July, Birn explained how events in the Apple TV Original's fourth chapter, as well as what's happened in prior seasons, are causing a crisis of confidence for Empire's usually unflappable robot advisor.

Full spoilers immediately follow for Foundation's story so far, up to and including its most recent entry. turn back now if you're not caught up.

Demerzel will have to contend with this season's Cleons being scattered to the wind in Foundation's next episode (Image credit: Apple TV+)

As we've learned throughout the Apple TV+ sci-fi epic's run, Demerzel is the galaxy's last surviving robot. The rest of her race was wiped out after the failed Robot Uprising, which took place centuries before the show's main plot. That defeat also led to Demerzel being reprogrammed by Empire's first ruler Cleon I and forced to serve him, plus his many clones that would follow, as Empire's majordomo.

Foundation's third season has shed further light on one of its most complicated and duplicitous characters. Indeed, during her therapy session-style chats with Zephyr Vorellis (Rebecca Ineson), Demerzel has revealed more about her backstory and even confessed about having a hand in shocking events that we've born witness to in one of the best Apple TV+ shows. Among those revelations are the three rules that all robots originally lived by and Demerzel being the culprit behind the destruction of Trantor's Space Bridge – and the death of countless people – in season 1.

That's not all. After Demerzel came into possession of the Prime Radiant in Foundation's season 2 finale, she's spent the 152 years between seasons learning about psychohistory and how it could stave off Empire's predicted fall. As we learned in Foundation season 3's premiere, though, The Mule's arrival has thrown Hari Seldon's calculations into disarray. Long story short: not only is Empire's race about to be run but, unless The Mule can be stopped, humanity will cease to exist in just four months.

Demerzel refutes Vorellis' opinion that Empire's robot advisor more human than she believes (Image credit: Apple TV+)

For an android designed to protect the Cleonic Dynasty and ensure Empire's survival, it's easy to see why Demerzel has spent much of this season worrying about what the future holds for her if Empire is no more. After all, she's preconditioned to prevent its ruination. Couple the aforementioned life-threatening issues with the ones I outlined two paragraphs ago, and it's little wonder she's suffering an existential crisis and seeks out a sympathetic ear to gets things off her chest.

"It's a heavy season for," Birn told me. "Her programming has been very straightforward for her until now but, having possession of the Prime Radiant, which offers so much new information, it also makes her question what her programming means and what kind of decision she is able to make. Is there always only one right choice, or are there actually several [she can choose from]?

"She's also carrying all of that baggage by herself," Birn continued. "There's no one in the palace who sees or listens to her, or who's able to empathize with her. There's no one in the galaxy who could because she's the only one left of her species, so it's kind of like she's spiraling inwards. She's felt like she can only try and process this internally, which can be very restricting as an actor.

"That's why she needs to have someone," Birn added. "She needs Vorellis to be someone she can share some of this with and try to unravel the paradox twisting inside her. Will it eventually consume her? You'll have to see."

Foundation season 3's first four episodes are out now on Apple TV+. New chapters will air weekly on one of the world's best streaming services.