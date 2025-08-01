- Foundation season 3 is digging deeper into Demerzel's backstory and current motivations
- The actor portraying her has discussed on the sudden existential crisis she's suffering from
- Demerzel has started unloading her thoughts, feelings, and history to a close confidante
Foundation actor Laura Birn has lifted the lid on the inner turmoil that's gripped Demerzel so far this season.
Speaking to TechRadar ahead of Foundation season 3's launch in early July, Birn explained how events in the Apple TV Original's fourth chapter, as well as what's happened in prior seasons, are causing a crisis of confidence for Empire's usually unflappable robot advisor.
Full spoilers immediately follow for Foundation's story so far, up to and including its most recent entry. turn back now if you're not caught up.
As we've learned throughout the Apple TV+ sci-fi epic's run, Demerzel is the galaxy's last surviving robot. The rest of her race was wiped out after the failed Robot Uprising, which took place centuries before the show's main plot. That defeat also led to Demerzel being reprogrammed by Empire's first ruler Cleon I and forced to serve him, plus his many clones that would follow, as Empire's majordomo.
Foundation's third season has shed further light on one of its most complicated and duplicitous characters. Indeed, during her therapy session-style chats with Zephyr Vorellis (Rebecca Ineson), Demerzel has revealed more about her backstory and even confessed about having a hand in shocking events that we've born witness to in one of the best Apple TV+ shows. Among those revelations are the three rules that all robots originally lived by and Demerzel being the culprit behind the destruction of Trantor's Space Bridge – and the death of countless people – in season 1.
That's not all. After Demerzel came into possession of the Prime Radiant in Foundation's season 2 finale, she's spent the 152 years between seasons learning about psychohistory and how it could stave off Empire's predicted fall. As we learned in Foundation season 3's premiere, though, The Mule's arrival has thrown Hari Seldon's calculations into disarray. Long story short: not only is Empire's race about to be run but, unless The Mule can be stopped, humanity will cease to exist in just four months.
For an android designed to protect the Cleonic Dynasty and ensure Empire's survival, it's easy to see why Demerzel has spent much of this season worrying about what the future holds for her if Empire is no more. After all, she's preconditioned to prevent its ruination. Couple the aforementioned life-threatening issues with the ones I outlined two paragraphs ago, and it's little wonder she's suffering an existential crisis and seeks out a sympathetic ear to gets things off her chest.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
"It's a heavy season for," Birn told me. "Her programming has been very straightforward for her until now but, having possession of the Prime Radiant, which offers so much new information, it also makes her question what her programming means and what kind of decision she is able to make. Is there always only one right choice, or are there actually several [she can choose from]?
"She's also carrying all of that baggage by herself," Birn continued. "There's no one in the palace who sees or listens to her, or who's able to empathize with her. There's no one in the galaxy who could because she's the only one left of her species, so it's kind of like she's spiraling inwards. She's felt like she can only try and process this internally, which can be very restricting as an actor.
"That's why she needs to have someone," Birn added. "She needs Vorellis to be someone she can share some of this with and try to unravel the paradox twisting inside her. Will it eventually consume her? You'll have to see."
Foundation season 3's first four episodes are out now on Apple TV+. New chapters will air weekly on one of the world's best streaming services.
You might also like
- Who is Magnifico Giganticus in Foundation season 3? The Apple sci-fi series' most important new character explained
- 'They're not sure they can trust each other': Foundation season 3 stars drop big hints about what's next for the Apple TV+ show's most unlikely team-up
- Foundation season 3 episode 2 appears to say goodbye to a key character, but the Apple TV + show's star isn't too sad about it: 'I found it satisfying'
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.