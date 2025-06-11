Apple has unveiled the official trailer for Foundation season 3

The show's latest teaser puts its new, incredibly dangerous villain front and center

His arrival in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series will cause two former foes to join forces

Foundation season 3's official trailer has made its debut online – and it not only reveals the show's new villain in all his terrifying glory, but also indicates that two former foes are about to form an unexpected alliance.

The Apple TV Original returns to our screens on Friday, July 11, and with exactly one month to go (at the time of publication) until it does so, a new teaser for one of its best Apple TV+ sci-fi shows around has certainly raised my excitement levels for its next installment.

Foundation — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

So, what does the latest trailer for Foundation's third season tell us about its story? It tells us that The Mule, one of the most famous antagonists in Isaac Asimov's book series namesake, will be the primary villain of this season's 10-episode arc.

That won't come as a shock to fans of the critically-acclaimed program. Indeed, The Mule's arrival was teased in last season's finale – read my Foundation season 2 ending explained article for more details. He's also a hugely significant character in Foundation & Empire and Second Foundation, i.e., the second and third Foundation novels penned by Asimov, which have inspired the plot for seasons 2 and 3. So, The Mule needed to show up in one of the best Apple TV+ shows sooner rather than later.

Regardless, his live-action debut is set to put the proverbial cat among the pigeons. As this trailer and Foundation season 3's first teaser suggest, the threat posed by The Mule is so great that it'll force The Foundation and The Empire to form an uneasy alliance.

The Empire's Cleonic dynasty will need to ally themselves with The Foundation (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Given that the series' two main factions have been at each other's throats throughout the show, it's clear that it would have taken something (or, rather, someone) especially alarming to make them do the unthinkable and join forces. Expect these frenemies to set aside their differences – albeit temporarily – to tackle a common foe in The Mule.

For more story-based details, check out the official blurb for this season: "Set 152 years after the events of season 2, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled.

"As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as The Mule, whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess."

Gaal Dornick will be integral to the story that plays out in season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Season 3 will see the return of key cast members in Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann. Joining them on the main cast roster is Game of Thrones alumnus Pilou Asbaek, who replaced Mikael Persbrandt as The Mule last March as part of a Foundation season 3 cast shake-up.

That's not the only major adjustment to the show's cast and crew. In February 2024, Foundation showrunner David S. Goyer apparently stepped back from its production amid reported concerns about the Apple TV+ show's budget and filming schedule. Bill Bost is said to have replaced Goyer as its temporary showrunner to complete work on season 3.

Foundation's third season will launch with a one-episode premiere on Apple TV+, aka one of the world's best streaming services. New episodes will air weekly every Friday until its finale is released on September 12.