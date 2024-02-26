Foundation season 3 faces more turmoil as showrunner steps back from hit Apple TV Plus show

Foundation season 3 has been dealt another blow after David S. Goyer reportedly stepped back from showrunning duties.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Goyer – Foundation's co-creator, who also serves as head writer, director, and executive producer – is no longer overseeing the hit Apple TV Plus sci-fi show's development. Goyer is believed to have clashed with executives at Skydance, Foundation's production company, over budget issues, which led to the decision.

THR's sources say Goyer will retain the title of showrunner behind the scenes and continues to be creatively involved, but has handed overall responsibility to the series' wider creative team. To that end, Goyer's fellow executive producer Bill Bost is set to move to Prague – Foundation's primary filming location – to oversee the rest of season 3's shooting schedule.

TechRadar has reached out to Apple for an official comment on THR's report, and we'll update this article if we hear back.

Charting a new, bumpier course for the stars

Foundation's third season has been beset with production issues. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Foundation season 3 has faced numerous setbacks since it was officially announced in December 2023. Initially, production on the sci-fi epic's third outing was believed to have begun in early 2023 – indeed, before season 2's launch, Foundation season 3 was reportedly greenlit, but its cast and crew couldn't talk about it when asked directly by TechRadar.

If work had begun earlier than anticipated, it would have been halted by the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, which ran from June to November 2023. However, the end of that industrial action only marked the beginning of season 3's issues. In early February, we reported that Foundation season 3 faced an agonizing filming delay due to numerous production problems. Less than two weeks later, it seemed those setbacks were resolved, with Foundation season 3 no longer in limbo amid a rumored filming restart date.

That news, though, appears to have been a false dawn. With Goyer and Skydance supposedly at odds over the show's production costs, coupled with many other behind-the-scenes problems, one of the best Apple TV Plus shows is certainly facing the most testing period in its history. With each passing day, it becomes increasingly clear that Foundation's third season won't be making its debut on one of the world's best streaming services before 2024 is over.

That's a shame, too. In our review of Foundation season 2, we said it "rights every wrong from show’s first season in cosmically dazzling fashion". I would have expected Apple to build on last season's success by delivering an even better third installment but, given its current troubles and creative overhaul, season 3 might not be the stellar follow-up we're all hoping for. I hope I'm wrong.

In the meantime, read our Foundation season 2 ending explained article to find out what it sets up ahead of its successor's arrival.