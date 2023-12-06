Foundation has been renewed for season 3 on Apple TV Plus, and it deserves it

Foundation season 3 is officially on its way after the hit Apple TV Plus series was renewed for another installment.

Per an Apple press release, the sci-fi epic will return for another season on one of the world's best streaming services. The confirmation comes five months after we exclusively reported that Foundation season 3 had already been greenlit, but nobody was allowed to talk about it.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, showrunner David S. Goyer expressed his delight that Foundation season 3 had been confirmed publicly, before teasing a few new characters viewers can expect to see in the show's next outing.

"I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga," Goyer said "This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus."

Hari Seldon and the titular Foundation will return to try and thwart the Empire and other galactic threats (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

"We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one,” Apple's head of programming Matt Cherniss added. "To watch Foundation become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three."

It's pleasing to hear that Foundation will be coming back for a third installment. Indeed, given the way its predecessor ended – read our Foundation season 2 ending explained article for more on what it sets up – it would've been a shame if a third season wasn't in the offing, especially with the plot threads it leaves dangling.

As much as we're looking forward to season 3, it has a lot to live up to. In our Foundation season 2 review, we said it "rights every wrong from the Apple TV Plus show’s first season in cosmically dazzling fashion". High praise indeed, we think you'll agree, but it's warranted. After all, it wouldn't hold a perfect 100% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes if Foundation's sophomore season wasn't worth streaming.

Here's hoping there are more spectacular fight sequences and plenty of galactic drama to enjoy next time out, even if comparisons between the show and Star Wars rear their ugly head. For his part, Goyer has played down suggestions that Foundation is Apple's answer to Star Wars but, in our view, those comparisons are inevitable whichever way you look at them.