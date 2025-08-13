Demerzel and Gaal saw each other for the first time in over two seasons in last week's episode

Foundation season 3 episode 6 is just days away from making its Apple TV+ debut – and it's got a lot to do if it hopes to live up to its predecessor.

This season's next chapter, titled 'The Shape of Time', will pick up directly after the explosive events of its most explosive episode yet, as well as reunite us with the Vault-based Doctor Seldon, who's been conspicuous by his absence for large portions of Foundation's latest season.

But enough waffling on. You're here to find out when Foundation season 3's next entry will air on Apple's streaming service, so read on for more details.

Not long now until The Vault re-opens, Ebling... (Image credit: Apple TV+)

'The Shape of Time' will air on one of the world's best streaming services on Friday, August 15. As I've suggested in every other episodic release date article for this season, I'd expect it to launch on Apple TV+ a day earlier (August 14) in North and South America due to their regional time zones.

Speaking of said time zones, here's when I think Foundation season 3's next installment will be released. Bear in mind that Apple doesn't publicly disclose the launch times for new episodes of its TV Originals, so the below times are my best guess – based on when chapters of some of the best Apple TV+ shows have aired, mind you – for this week's episode.

US – Thursday, August 14 at 9pm PT / Friday, August 8 at 12am ET

– Thursday, August 14 at 9pm PT / Friday, August 8 at 12am ET UK – Friday, August 15 at 5am BST

– Friday, August 15 at 5am BST India – Friday, August 15 at 9:30am IST

– Friday, August 15 at 9:30am IST Singapore – Friday, August 15 at 12pm SGT

– Friday, August 15 at 12pm SGT Australia – Friday, August 15 at 2pm AEST

– Friday, August 15 at 2pm AEST New Zealand – Friday, August 15 at 4pm NZST

When will new episodes of Foundation season 3 come out?

Bayta and Toran's journey across the cosmos continues in this season's sixth episode (Image credit: Apple TV+)

There are four more episodes to come after 'The Shape of Time'. Here's a quick rundown of when each one should be released:

Foundation season 3 episode 1 – out now

