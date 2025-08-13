Foundation season 3 episode 6 is just days away from making its Apple TV+ debut – and it's got a lot to do if it hopes to live up to its predecessor.
This season's next chapter, titled 'The Shape of Time', will pick up directly after the explosive events of its most explosive episode yet, as well as reunite us with the Vault-based Doctor Seldon, who's been conspicuous by his absence for large portions of Foundation's latest season.
But enough waffling on. You're here to find out when Foundation season 3's next entry will air on Apple's streaming service, so read on for more details.
What is the launch date for Foundation season 3 episode 6?
'The Shape of Time' will air on one of the world's best streaming services on Friday, August 15. As I've suggested in every other episodic release date article for this season, I'd expect it to launch on Apple TV+ a day earlier (August 14) in North and South America due to their regional time zones.
Speaking of said time zones, here's when I think Foundation season 3's next installment will be released. Bear in mind that Apple doesn't publicly disclose the launch times for new episodes of its TV Originals, so the below times are my best guess – based on when chapters of some of the best Apple TV+ shows have aired, mind you – for this week's episode.
- US – Thursday, August 14 at 9pm PT / Friday, August 8 at 12am ET
- Canada – Thursday, August 14 at 9pm PT / Friday, August 8 at 12am ET
- UK – Friday, August 15 at 5am BST
- India – Friday, August 15 at 9:30am IST
- Singapore – Friday, August 15 at 12pm SGT
- Australia – Friday, August 15 at 2pm AEST
- New Zealand – Friday, August 15 at 4pm NZST
When will new episodes of Foundation season 3 come out?
There are four more episodes to come after 'The Shape of Time'. Here's a quick rundown of when each one should be released:
- Foundation season 3 episode 1 – out now
- Foundation season 3 episode 2 – out now
- Foundation season 3 episode 3 – out now
- Foundation season 3 episode 4 – out now
- Foundation season 3 episode 5 – out now
- Foundation season 3 episode 6 – Friday, August 15
- Foundation season 3 episode 7 – Friday, August 22
- Foundation season 3 episode 8 – Friday, August 29
- Foundation season 3 episode 9 – Friday, September 5
- Foundation season 3 episode 10 – Friday, September 12
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
