- Foundation season 3 episode 3 reveals an unexpected alliance between two characters
- This week's entry builds on the surprise-laced final scene of its forebear
- Some of the Apple TV Original's cast have teased what's next for this unlikely dynamic
Two members of Foundation season 3's cast have lifted the lid on their characters' unexpected alliance in the Apple sci-fi series.
This season's third episode, titled 'When a Book Finds You', builds on the cliff-hanger ending of its forebear 'Shadows in the Math'. Indeed, fans of the Apple TV+ show were surprised by what they saw in season 3 episode 2's final scene, but, according to two of its stars, there could be even more shocking events to come as part of the burgeoning 'frenemy' bond between their characters.
Full spoilers immediately follow for Foundation season 3 episodes 2 and 3. Turn back now if you haven't seen them.
The final shot of 'Shadows in the Math' reveals that this season's Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton), i.e. one of Empire's three rulers, has been secretly conversing with none other than Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell). As we learn, the pair have held numerous covert holographic calls as these former foes try to find a way to work together to combat the growing threat posed by The Mule.
Dawn and Gaal have been in cahoots for a while, too. Indeed, the opening scene of 'When a Book Finds You' shows Dawn visiting the Empire's library to seek out Hari Seldon's original texts about psychohistory. He's become more curious about Seldon's scientific studies ever since he first learned about them via the Prime Radiant, i.e. the object that contains Seldon's various predictions for humanity.
Long story short: Dawn's interest in psychohistory eventually leads to a meeting with Gaal at a restaurant, which takes place three years before season 3's first episode, on the Empire's stronghold planet of Trantor. It's here where two of Foundation's primary characters tentatively agree to stay in touch, and collaborate on a plan to tackle The Mule because he poses a big threat to Empire and The Foundation. And, while Gaal has been "ready to take on" this all-consuming quest since last season, she'll need all the help she can get, including from Empire. After all, the enemy of my enemy is my friend, right?
That doesn't mean there won't be moments of tension and mistrust between Dawn and Gaal. The Foundation and Empire have been foes for centuries at this point, and, according to Llobell and Bilton, it's not a foregone conclusion that they'll continue to get on in one of the best Apple TV+ shows' third season.
"You see them [Empire and The Foundation] trying to come together to take on The Mule," Llobell told me. "But, there's still tension. They're not sure they can trust each other – ultimately, I don't think they can.
"But, it's still incredibly satisfying to see these characters together again in the same scene [NB: Dawn and Gaal last appeared on the screen together in the season 1 premiere]," Llobell continued. "They're coming to a point where their goals align, and I'm really excited for fans to see where things go from here."
"Previously, it's been Empire against The Foundation, but this season is more interpersonal," Bilton said.
"What's interesting about Dawn and Gaal's relationship is that there's two things going on. They're both ambassadors for their side's way of perceiving the future, so you have these ideals about how the galaxy should be shaped constantly butting heads, so their first in-person meeting becomes this cat-and-mouse game as they size up the other party.
"At the same time, you've got two young people who are trying to make an impact," Bilton added. "What does it mean to be someone with the spotlight trained on them when everything's starting to fall apart? And how can they ensure a legacy that'll endure and allow history to look back kindly upon them? So, while it's a game of poker and the relationship between them is a cagey one, a kind of friendship blossoms because they have to trust each other."
Do you think Dawn and Gaal's 'frenemy' dynamic will hold strong, or is it doomed to fail? Let me know in the comments.
