For fans who have missed the dynamic duo that is Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, fear not: Apple TV+ has confirmed that Shrinking season 3 has officially wrapped production with a video that gives a tear-jerking behind-the-scenes look at the crew shortly after they stopped shooting. However, we still don’t have a confirmed release date for new episodes, with the earliest guess for when we’ll be able to see it being late 2025.

Even though the show is a TechRadar favourite, it’s one that wider audiences might have missed out on. In a nutshell, it tells the story of grieving therapist Jimmy (Segal), who decides to break professional boundaries and offer his clients brutally honest, unconventional advice. Ford stars as the senior therapist Paul Rhoades, Jimmy’s colleague who has Parkinson’s disease.

Sure, that doesn’t sound like a barrel of laughs when you spell its plot out in its basic terms, but I promise it’s one of the best Apple TV+ shows out there. Each episode is so far better than the last, and Shrinking season 3 looks to be no exception. In fact, Ford might have already made my (and the show’s) day with one little sentence at the end of the wrap shoot.

Shrinking season 3’s emotional wrap announcement confirms Harrison Fords wants a fourth season of the Apple TV+ series

Harrison Ford (Paul) and Jason Segal (Jimmy) in Shrinking. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Thankfully, Ford is as game for Shrinking season 4 as any of us are to watch it. In the wrap clip, Ford says to the crew: “you guys are the best. The very, very best. At what you do, how you do it, and how you make people feel. It’s just f**cking amazing. I love this place. I love working with you guys. I hope we can all get back here and do it again.” When Segal agrees, Ford jokingly says he “wasn’t talking to him,” but it’s clear there are no dry eyes in the house.

Has Ford just put the wheels in motion for an early season 4 renewal? Well, it certainly doesn’t hurt, especially as Apple TV+ is endorsing it by sharing his heartfelt speech. After the final Indiana Jones movie in 2023 and Captain America: Brave New World earlier this year, it genuinely seems as though the acting giant is involved in a project he’s in love with when it comes to Shrinking. Judging by the reactions to his speech, everyone else involved is equally keen for the show’s future to be extended.

Here’s the bad news. Showrunner Bill Lawrence previously developed Shrinking as a three-season show, meaning we’ll have naturally reached the end of the line then if his initial plans are anything to go by. However, Lawrence hasn’t completely ruled out the idea of a fourth installment, telling The New York Post, “why you know something? Because if someone wants to do a Season 4, tell them I said yes. Just say it. Just put it out there. Let’s put it out there.”



With Ford’s backing now making season 4 more likely than ever, whether it will actually be renewed remains to be seen. The best way for us to get it is by streaming Shrinking season 3 like there’s no tomorrow, so I’d suggest clearing your calendars for the latter part of the year now.

You might also like