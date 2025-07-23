The latest Pokémon Presents delivered great news for fans of the franchise’s stop-motion era.

Not only did Pokémon Company COO Takato Utsunomiya confirm that Netflix’s charming animated series Pokémon Concierge would return for a second season (and do so very soon), but there was also the announcement of Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu, a new show from British animation legends Aardman.

While it’s likely all fans will welcome a return to the adorable world of the Pokémon Resort, it’s the prospect of the franchise teaming up with one of the world’s most iconic animation studios that has me most excited, especially after the success of their recent Wallace and Gromit special.

Aardman Animation's Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu | Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Said special, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, proved that Aardman are still as good as ever, if not better with the advances in stop-motion animation techniques. The film was one of the biggest programmes on UK TV over Christmas 2024, and by the end of January it had become the most-watched animated show since records began with a staggering 21.6 million viewers.

It’s unlikely Pokémon Tales will generate the same audience, but it proves that Aardman are a very safe pair of hands for the franchise and the short teaser above shows that The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu will contain all the wit and warmth we’ve come to expect from an Aardman project.

The trailer also looks to confirm that the series will be set in the Galar region — the Pokémon franchise’s equivalent to the UK — and putting a Wooloo front and centre is surely a nod to Aardman’s hugely successful Wallace & Gromit spin-off Shaun the Sheep, hinting that the new show many be aimed at a similar audience.

Speaking at the Pokémon Presents showcase, Aardman co-founder Peter Lord teased what to expect from the show, saying that the story would be told from the perspective of the two titular Pokémon and will offer a “unique look at the Pokémon world.”

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It hasn’t yet been announced where Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu will stream, but we do know it’ll arrive in 2027.

Netflix's Pokémon Concierge season 2

NEW Pokémon Concierge Episodes 🏝️ | Coming September 4 to Netflix | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In the meantime, fans can enjoy new episodes from another stop-motion installment in the franchise, Pokémon Concierge. The Netflix series is set to drop four new chapters, inviting audiences back to the idyllic Pokémon Resort.

The show follows Haru (voiced by Karen Fukuhara) who leaves her busy salary-woman life in the city to become a concierge at the hotel. Through caring for the free-spirited Pokémon guests, Haru builds her confidence and discovers what’s truly important in life.

The show’s beautiful animation, relaxing vibes and life-affirming themes captivated audiences, becoming one of the best Netflix shows when the first four installments dropped over Christmas 2023, and the series went on to receive several accolades, including a nod for Best Direction at the Annie Awards and a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics.

You can check in for more heartwarming adventures with Haru, Psyduck and their guests when the series returns to one of the best streaming services on September 4.