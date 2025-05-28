Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2: everything we know so far about the Netflix show's next chapter

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 could arrive sometime before the end of 2025

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 could be released on Netflix sooner than any of us think. Indeed, with filming wrapped in May and the possibility of a launch date announcement being made Netflix Tudum 2025 on May 31, we could be reunited with Aang and company before the end of the year.

Before Netflix's live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's animated classic returns to our screens, what do we know about it? Below, we've rounded up the latest information on Avatar season 2, including our prediction about when it'll be released, its confirmed cast, story specifics, and more.

Full spoilers follow for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1. Possible spoilers are also discussed for the show's sophomore season.

The Avatar will return. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Seasons 2 & 3. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/sUnY5w6JgfMarch 6, 2024

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 doesn't have a release date yet. However, we've known it's been on the way for a while now. Indeed, Netflix renewed the hit fantasy show for two more seasons last March.

Principal photography began in September 2024 and officially wrapped in May 2025. Now, we've just got to wait for post-production to be completed before one of the best Netflix shows' second season is available to stream.

So, when do we think it'll be released? A release date of late 2025 to early 2026 isn't out of the question, especially with filming having been completed. Will we get more details – or, whisper it quietly, an actual launch date reveal – at Netflix Tudum 2025? That would be enough to make us shout "Yip yip!"

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 trailer: is there one?

Prepare yourselves for season 2's official teaser, whenever it'll be released (Image credit: Netflix)

A trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 hasn't made its debut yet. Once one is released, we'll update this section.

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 cast: confirmed and rumored

Commander Zhao's return in season 2 seems unlikely (Image credit: Netflix)

Here's the confirmed cast for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 so far:

Gordon Cormier as Aang

Kiawentiio as Katara

Ian Ousley as Sokka

Dallas Liu as Zuko

Daniel Dae Kim as Ozai

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Zuko

Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula

Miya Cech as Toph

Chin Han as Long Feng

Justin Chien as King Kuei

Amanda Zhao as Joo Dee

Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong

Kelemete Misipeka as The Boulder

Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei

Lourdes Faberes as General Sung

Rekha Sharma as Amita

Madison hu as Fei

Dichen Lachman as Yangchen

Dolly De Leon as Lo and Li

Lily Gao as Ursa

Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong

Jon Jon Briones as Piandao

Tantoo Cardinal as Hama

The first seven actors will reprise their respective roles from the series' first outing. Everyone else from Cech onwards, though, is new to the show.

Speaking of Cech, she was cast as fan-favorite character Toph in November 2024. For the uninitiated, she's an extremely powerful Earthbender, who'll accompany Aang and company on their quest to stop the Fire Nation's attempts to become this world's tyrannical rulers.

We have our Toph!! Please welcome Miya Cech to Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/p7V7akclraSeptember 20, 2024

There have been plenty more cast reveals since Cech was added to the show's roster, too. Last November, eight more actors were confirmed to appear, including Justin Chien as King Kuei, aka the Earth Kingdom's current ruler, and Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong – the latter being Toph's mom.

A post shared by Avatar: The Last Airbender (@avatarnetflix) A photo posted by on

Then, to celebrate the end of filming on season 2, Netflix unveiled another seven cast additions. The most notable name among this contingent is Dichen Lachman, who some viewers will recognize as Gemma Scout/Ms Casey from the hugely successful Apple TV+ series Severance. She'll be playing Yangchen in Avatar season 2.

A post shared by Avatar: The Last Airbender (@avatarnetflix) A photo posted by on

For Commander Zhao (Ken Leung), he appears to meet his demise in the season 1 finale following a battle with Zuko, who unleashes his fire powers upon him. Asked by RadioTimes.com about his potential return, Leung said, “In the original, we do know what happens to him – he ends up in the Fog of Lost Souls in the spirit world. As this is a re-imagining, I don’t know how that part of it will be re-imagined, if it will be, so I’m in the same boat as you!”

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 story speculation

Suki and Sokka will continue to support Aang in battle (Image credit: Netflix)

Major spoilers follow for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1. Potential season 2 spoilers also follow.

When it comes to the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, there’s certainly a storyline and timeline for Netfli'sx adaptation to follow. One of the biggest issues that Netflix’s version faces, though, is that the original took place across the same 12-month period.

By keeping the same cast in this remake, season 1 showrunner Albert Kim had to allow for the actors to grow up on screen. Given they'll have aged up since the first season was released, a narrative tweak was needed in the form of including a time jump, as Kim previously confirmed in a chat with Entertainment Weekly (EW).

How does this impact the arrival of Sozin’s Comet, aka the celestial object that depicts the passage of time in the original show? Kim added: "We removed that particular ticking clock from our show for now because we couldn’t know exactly how old our actors would be for the subsequent seasons."

Season 1's mid-credits scene revealed Sozin’s Comet would be part of the story moving forward, though, so it'll be interesting to see how its inclusion factors into the time jump that's been introduced in Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2.

Aang will be older than the last time we saw them (Image credit: Netflix)

Elsewhere, in conversation with Netflix's in-house Tudum, website, executive producers Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani revealed a bit more about what viewers can expect next time around.

"We’re going to challenge our characters with more complex and nuanced obstacles as they navigate a more tactile world," the pair teased. "Just as the animated series matured and progressed, the live- action will also take these characters and worlds, and grow them."

The show's exploration of more mature themes won't be a surprise to anyone who watched Netflix's remake and/or the original.

Where the former is concerned, Aang and the Waterbenders successfully repelled the Fire Nation's attack on the Northern Water Tribe at Agna Qel’a. Unfortunately, the Fire Nation simultaneously attacked the Earthbenders in the city of Omashu and were successful in defeating those defending their tribal stronghold.

This sets the plot up nicely for the Earthbending focus of season 2, which matches the original series. More training, more harnessing of skills, and more battles for Aang and company are certainly on the cards, then.

"I thought it was really clever of the writers to end season 1 in that way, because you want to get a sense that the universe of the show is expanding with every season," Daniel Dae Kim, who plays Zuko and Azula’s ruthless father, Fire Lord Ozai, told Tudum. "And they really did a good job of that with that cliff-hanger and also created a sense of urgency and time."

What's next for Zuko (center) and his allies? (Image credit: Netflix)

There’s also the escalating tension between Zuko and Azula as they continue their complicated family dynamic. Azula took the city of Omashu and its King Bumi captive, while an injured Zuko fled from the battle in the North. Zuko is one of the most fascinating characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender and, while long-time fans know what lies in store for him in future seasons, it'll be no less intriguing to see him evolve as an individual.

And what of Aang’s face-to-face with the aforementioned pair's father and ruler of the Fire Nation, Fire Lord Ozai?

"Always leave the audience wanting more," Lee teased. "I just had chills seeing Lizzy as Azula. You’ve got King Bumi in shackles, and it’s just like, ‘Oh, there’s so many cliff-hangers.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I want to shoot season 2 [and] 3 right now.'"

Unfortunately for Kim, he hasn't done that, with Boylan and Rassani assuming the reins as co-showrunners. It'll be equally interesting, then, to see if Avatar: The Last Airbender seasons 2 and 3 are better (or worse) than what's come before. Speaking of the show's third season...

Has Avatar: The Last Airbender been renewed for a third season?

That’s a wrap on Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2!The time of Sozin’s comet draws near. Season 3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/Esx3ZOOGAqMay 20, 2025

It has. As we mentioned earlier, Netflix renewed Avatar: The Last Airbender for two more seasons last March. As the above X/Twitter post reveals, season 3 has entered full production as of May 2025, too.

With season 2 taking around six months to film, its sequel could take a similar amount of time. If that's the case, principal photography could wrap on the series' final installment before the end of 2025. That could allow Netflix to release seasons 2 and 3 within close proximity of one another, or ensure season 3 arrives no later than a year after Avatar season 2's launch. In short: Avatar: The Last Airbender could be done and dusted as a Netflix TV Original by the end of 2026.

