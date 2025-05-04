Nobody Wants This season 2: everything we know so far about the hit Netflix show’s return

Nobody Wants This season 2 is coming to Netflix later this year

Nobody Wants This season 2: key information - Premiering on Netflix later this year

- Currently in production in Los Angeles

- No official trailer released yet

- Main cast set to return

- New cast members announced, including Leighton Meester

- Erin Foster teases potential for season 3

Nobody Wants This season 2 is on its way to Netflix later this year and the cast are officially back in production. So, what's next for Joanne the 'shiksa' and Noah the 'Hot Rabbi'? Well, it turns out quite a lot.

An instant hit on Netflix, season 1 premiered in September 2024 and quickly became one of the best Netflix shows to watch on one of the best streaming services. Hearing it got renewed for a second series then made for some pretty exciting news.

And fortunately, there's plenty more where that came from. Here's everything we know so far about the return of Nobody Wants This from release date, to cast, to plot and so much more.

Nobody Wants This season 2 may not have an official release date yet, but it has been confirmed that the show will premiere on Netflix later this year.

As per the Instagram post above, the cast and crew commenced filming for season 2 in early March and it appears the first episode will be called, 'Dinner Party'.

If we take a look at season 1, filming was carried out between February and May 2024 with the show launching in September of the same year. So, since filming for season 2 started in March, that may well mean an October release date, or thereabouts. But, we'll have to wait and see.

Nobody Wants This season 2: has a trailer been released?

Nobody Wants This | Season 2 Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

There's no official Nobody Wants This season 2 trailer yet, which is not surprising considering the cast and crew only started filming in March. Usually a trailer comes a little closer to the release date, so we'd expect to see one later this year.

What we do have though is the season 2 renewal announcement that plays out over a montage of clips from season 1, and it's always nice to have a quick refresher of where we left off. When a trailer drops, we'll be sure to update here.

Nobody Wants This season 2: confirmed cast

The main cast are all set to return (Image credit: Netflix)

Good news! For Nobody Wants This season 2, the main cast are all set to return:

Kristen Bell as Joanne

Adam Brody as Noah

Justine Lupe as Morgan

Timothy Simons as Sasha

Jackie Tohn as Esther

Michael Hitchcock as Henry

Stephanie Faracy as Lynne

Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan

Tovah Feldshuh as Bina

Sherry Cola as Ashley

D’Arcy Carden as Ryann

And, excitingly, there's a bunch of new cast members joining the show. One of which is Adam Brody's real-life wife, Leighton Meester. As revealed in Tudum, Leighton will guest-star as Abby, 'Joanne's nemesis from middle school who is now an Instagram mommy influencer'.

Leighton isn't the only one joining the romantic drama though. There's also Miles Fowler who will play Lenny, 'Noah's Matzah Ballers teammate who gets set up with Morgan (Justine Lupe)'.

And there's some more recurring guest stars including Alex Karpovsky playing Big Noah, 'an overly confident rabbi at Noah's temple' and Arian Moayed as Dr. Andy, 'a charming, highly regarded (particularly by himself) psychotherapist who might just be the perfect match for Morgan.'

There's also some new additions to the crew, with Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, both of Girls fame, joining as showrunners alongside the series' creator, Erin Foster.

Nobody Wants This season 2: story synopsis and rumors

Can Noah and Joanne move past their differences? (Image credit: Netflix)

Full spoilers for Nobody Wants This season 1 to follow. Plus, potential spoilers for season 2.

Nobody Wants This season 1 left viewers on quite the hopeful love heart eyes cliffhanger ending. The couple's tumultuous relationship was seemingly held at a religious stalemate towards the end of season 1, despite them finding plenty of reasons to stay together.

But, Joanne did not feel ready to convert to Judaism, and so it seemed that love was lost. Until, Noah made a grand gesture outside a Bar Mitzvah. Hope restored.

But, when it comes to season 2, Adam Brody told Tudum: "In the light of day, will he still feel that way? I don't know. It's an open question." And fortunately, it seems season 2 will provide the answers.

Brody added: "I think that's what the show an explore. What should we do? What should she do? What versions of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It's a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you're better for it – you don't have to [lop off a limb]."

So, there's clearly some big life-altering questions that the couple need to find answers for if they're going to navigate moving forward, in spite of their cultural and familial differences standing firmly in the way.

An unexpected connection was also sparked in Nobody Wants This season 1 (Image credit: Netflix)

But, it's not only Noah and Joanne that have a love life to navigate in season 2. Joanne's confident and bolshy sister/podcast co-host, Morgan, formed a bond with Noah's married brother, Sasha, in season 1. And many viewers have spoken on how keen they are to see them take that relationship a step further in season 2. But, seemingly that won't be the case.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Timothy Simons who plays Sasha brushed the gossip away, saying: "It's not particularly funny to break up a family". Adding: "Justine, I think, looked straight into the camera when we were at the Golden Globes and was like, "They're not getting together," so I think we can dispel that rumor."

Instead, if we take a look at the new cast members joining for Nobody Wants This season 2, there's new love interests in town for Morgan. And that's why we get to say: "Come on down, Miles and Dr. Andy."

Of course, Noah and Joanne stand at the center of this emotional and captivating drama, praised for its ability to shine a light on a complicated religious relationship. And there's plenty more to unravel in Nobody Wants This season 2.

Will there be more seasons of Nobody Wants This?

Could the 'Hot Rabbit' return for another season? (Image credit: Netflix)

Nobody Wants This season 2 was renewed the month after season 1 aired. Because of this, we aren't sure what the future holds as far as a season 3 is concerned, since season 2 hasn't yet premiered.

But, Erin Foster has hinted of more. Speaking to People alongside her sister Sara, with which she also runs a podcast like the show, she suggested a possible cameo appearance in season 3: "I always thought that it'd be fun to do that, but I never created a character that I thought was the perfect character."

Sara then replied: "Maybe season 3, Morgan and Joanne go on sabbatical and then it's us." To which Erin replied: "Oh, we just replace them."

So, while there's no official line from Netflix yet, there's most definitely hope.

