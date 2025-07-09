Netflix reveals new trailer for Wednesday season 2 that sees Jenna Ortega's reluctant hero on a race against time to save her best friend's life

Wednesday is celebrating her self-titled show's new trailer with the usual amount of gusto

Netflix has released a new trailer for Wednesday season 2

The teaser arrives one month ahead of the hugely popular show's return

Wednesday's sophomore season will be released in two parts

Netflix has released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of Wednesday that sees the titular character in a race against the clock to save the life of her school bestie.

As the eponymous character and fans alike prepare for their sophomore year at Nevermore Academy, the streaming titan has debuted plenty of new footage via a new teaser. Check it out below:

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Until now, we only knew that Jenna Ortega's protagonist would not only return to Nevermore, but also need to solve another hair-raising supernatural mystery. As the above teaser confirms, it'll center around Emma Myers' Enid Sinclair, whose life is in grave danger unless Wednesday can use her psychic abilities and detective skills to stop Enid from being murdered by something or someone.

After her exploits in season 1, Wednesday has also acquired an unwanted hero status and small group of fanatical followers. If she thought some of her fellow students were annoying last term, Wednesday's seen nothing yet.

Wednesday season 2's latest trailer arrives exactly one month before it debuts on the world's best streaming service.

Like many of Netflix's most-watched TV Originals, it'll launch in two parts. Volume 1, which comprises four episodes, releases on August 6, while the final four chapters, aka season 2 part 2, will air on September 3. Funnily enough, both dates fall on a Wednesday. It's almost as if Netflix planned this...

Enid's going to survive... right? (Image credit: Netflix)

This isn't the only footage Netflix has treated us to recently. In April, it unveiled the first trailer for Wednesday season 2. Then, at Tudum 2025 in late May, Netflix released the first six minutes of the series' second season, which showed the eponymous hero using her prescient powers to turn the tables on a serial killer in typically deadpan fashion.

We've also learned plenty more about one of the best Netflix shows' next installment in non-video form.

In mid-May, Netflix lifted the lid on some of the new and returning faces we'll see in Wednesday 2, the former of whom includes Joanna Lumley's turn as Grandmama and Steve Buscemi's new Nevermore principal. Those reveals came over a year after Netflix announced a Westworld alumnus would appear in Wednesday season 2 and the addition of Doctor Who, Star Wars, and Addams Family movie actors to season 2's cast.

A couple of weeks later, a sneak peek video also confirmed we'll be getting tons more Addams family lore next season. Considering we'll be seeing more of Wednesday's immediate family, such as Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia and Isaac Ordonez's Pugsley this time around, that's to be expected.

For even more details on the show ahead of its return, read our ultimate guide to Wednesday season 2.