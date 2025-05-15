Wednesday season 2 has a release date and the Netflix show's confirmed all-star cast could make it even better
This cast is scarily good
- Wednesday season 2 has a confirmed release date on Netflix
- It will be split into two parts arriving in August and September
- The streaming service has also announced the cast, and some of the new names are huge
Wednesday season 2 is almost upon us after a three year gap. Indeed, fans of one of the best Netflix shows don't have to wait much longer after its release dates were confirmed. As part of the Netflix Upfront presentation, the streaming service has confirmed the new season will arrive later this year.
Netflix has revealed that Wednesday season 2 will be split into two parts, with the first arriving on August 6, and the second on September 3. And yes, aptly enough, both of those are Wednesdays!
We've all been waiting patiently for the return of Jenna Ortega's child of woe, and now it's only a couple of months away. If you missed the trailer, you can watch it below.
Who's in the cast of Wednesday season 2?
Perhaps the better question is, who isn't? Seriously though, it's a stacked line-up and as well as returning names like Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen and Luis Guzmán, we've got plenty of great new stars joining the macabre Tim Burton series.
Joanna Lumley joins the Addams Family this season, playing the role of Morticia's mother, Hester. Following the departure of Gwendoline Christie's principal, Nevermore has a new one in the form of Steve Buscemi, and I'm so excited to see how he steps into the role.
The faculty is huge this season with Billie Piper and Christopher Lloyd joining the ranks and, of course, we have returning students such as Emma Myers and Joy Sunday, so fans will be pleased to see the cast has increased in size, with plenty of favorites coming back.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
