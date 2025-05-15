Wednesday season 2 has a release date and the Netflix show's confirmed all-star cast could make it even better

Wednesday season 2 has a confirmed release date on Netflix

It will be split into two parts arriving in August and September

The streaming service has also announced the cast, and some of the new names are huge

Wednesday season 2 is almost upon us after a three year gap. Indeed, fans of one of the best Netflix shows don't have to wait much longer after its release dates were confirmed. As part of the Netflix Upfront presentation, the streaming service has confirmed the new season will arrive later this year.

Netflix has revealed that Wednesday season 2 will be split into two parts, with the first arriving on August 6, and the second on September 3. And yes, aptly enough, both of those are Wednesdays!

We've all been waiting patiently for the return of Jenna Ortega's child of woe, and now it's only a couple of months away. If you missed the trailer, you can watch it below.

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Who's in the cast of Wednesday season 2?

Gwendoline Christie has left the Wednesday cast, and the new school principal is played by Steve Buscemi. (Image credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix)

Perhaps the better question is, who isn't? Seriously though, it's a stacked line-up and as well as returning names like Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen and Luis Guzmán, we've got plenty of great new stars joining the macabre Tim Burton series.

Joanna Lumley joins the Addams Family this season, playing the role of Morticia's mother, Hester. Following the departure of Gwendoline Christie's principal, Nevermore has a new one in the form of Steve Buscemi, and I'm so excited to see how he steps into the role.

The faculty is huge this season with Billie Piper and Christopher Lloyd joining the ranks and, of course, we have returning students such as Emma Myers and Joy Sunday, so fans will be pleased to see the cast has increased in size, with plenty of favorites coming back.

