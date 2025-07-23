Wednesday season 3 is confirmed by Netflix and I’m thrilled this Tim Burton series isn’t dead in the ground
Woe betide anyone who tries to stop Wednesday
- Wednesday has been renewed for season 3
- This news comes ahead of the season 2 premier on August 6
- The creators have teased they "want to continue digging deeper into characters while expanding the world of Nevermore"
Wednesday season 3 is officially happening, with Netflix confirming the news ahead of the upcoming Wednesday season 2 premier on August 6.
The news was confirmed on Wednesday (of course), July 23, when Netflix shared a new poster featuring the iconic disembodied hand, aka Thing, holding a crystal ball with the number 3 on it.
A post shared by Wednesday Netflix (@wednesdaynetflix)
A photo posted by on
The tagline reads "bad things come in threes", focusing on the Addams Family's tendency to focus on the macabre and thankfully not the quality of the series. It's one of our best Netflix shows for a reason after all.
Speaking about the renewal, co-creator and co-showrunner Alfred Gough said in a press release: “Our goal for season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can. We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”
What's coming up on Netflix's Wednesday?
Right now it feels like the world is Wednesday's oyster, as Wednesday season 2 is shaping up to be bigger and better than the first installment. I enjoyed the first season immensely and can't wait to see the new one.
Season 2 will focus on the wider family, much to Wednesday's horror, with creator Tim Burton teasing to Tudum: "This year, we bring the family to Nevermore. Your family at school is the worst thing possible, isn’t it?”
We should expect to see an expansion of the lore focusing on both Nevermore Academy, the school for outcasts which Wednesday attends, as well as meeting some more members of the morbid family.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Following Gwendoline Christie's departure in season 1, legendary actor Steve Buscemi steps into the role of Nevermore's principal, while British icon Joanna Lumley plays Wednesday's grandmother. So there's an expansion of the already brilliant cast this season, as seen in this sneak peek which teases bucketloads of Addams Family lore.
As for season 3, we'll have to wait and see where the story goes but I'm confident it'll keep going from strength to strength. With plenty of dark and comical Addams Family lore to dive into, I could quite happily watch many more seasons of this.
The new season is split into two parts this time, mirroring popular shows like Stranger Things season 5. The second part of Wednesday season 2 releases on September 3, so there's not too much of a wait.
You might also like
- Happy Gilmore is trending on Netflix ahead of its sequel arriving this week – here’s why I have high hopes for Adam Sandler’s return
- The Hunting Wives on Netflix fails to bring the bingeworthy soap-opera chaos I hoped for – these 3 scandalous shows are what you should watch instead
- Netflix confirms Assassin's Creed live-action TV show is in the works, and I'm praying it doesn't silently kill the popular video game series
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.