Wednesday has been renewed for season 3

This news comes ahead of the season 2 premier on August 6

The creators have teased they "want to continue digging deeper into characters while expanding the world of Nevermore"

Wednesday season 3 is officially happening, with Netflix confirming the news ahead of the upcoming Wednesday season 2 premier on August 6.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday (of course), July 23, when Netflix shared a new poster featuring the iconic disembodied hand, aka Thing, holding a crystal ball with the number 3 on it.

The tagline reads "bad things come in threes", focusing on the Addams Family's tendency to focus on the macabre and thankfully not the quality of the series. It's one of our best Netflix shows for a reason after all.

Speaking about the renewal, co-creator and co-showrunner Alfred Gough said in a press release: “Our goal for season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can. We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”

What's coming up on Netflix's Wednesday?

The wider Addams Family will be explored in Wednesday season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Right now it feels like the world is Wednesday's oyster, as Wednesday season 2 is shaping up to be bigger and better than the first installment. I enjoyed the first season immensely and can't wait to see the new one.

Season 2 will focus on the wider family, much to Wednesday's horror, with creator Tim Burton teasing to Tudum: "This year, we bring the family to Nevermore. Your family at school is the worst thing possible, isn’t it?”

We should expect to see an expansion of the lore focusing on both Nevermore Academy, the school for outcasts which Wednesday attends, as well as meeting some more members of the morbid family.

Following Gwendoline Christie's departure in season 1, legendary actor Steve Buscemi steps into the role of Nevermore's principal, while British icon Joanna Lumley plays Wednesday's grandmother. So there's an expansion of the already brilliant cast this season, as seen in this sneak peek which teases bucketloads of Addams Family lore.

As for season 3, we'll have to wait and see where the story goes but I'm confident it'll keep going from strength to strength. With plenty of dark and comical Addams Family lore to dive into, I could quite happily watch many more seasons of this.

The new season is split into two parts this time, mirroring popular shows like Stranger Things season 5. The second part of Wednesday season 2 releases on September 3, so there's not too much of a wait.