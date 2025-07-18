It’s difficult to be shocked by entertainment news anymore, but waking up to Stephen Colbert’s announcement that his late night talk show was being canceled had me unable to go back to sleep in the middle of the night. The Paramount and CBS show has been on the air for 33 years, and while CBS has cited “financial reasons” for the decision, the internet is convinced there are alleged political undertones that might have fuelled the final fire.

Speculation aside, what we know for certain is that we’re about to lose one of the greatest TV shows of all time, due to be drawn to a close in May 2026. As more and more networks and streaming services are being impacted by production costs, AI and a general lack of profit, the cancelation is another sorry reminder that the industry feels like it’s on a downward spiral it can’t properly control.



But does it all have to be bad news? The more I had time to think about it, the more I remembered what Netflix said in the last few weeks about its plans to expand unscripted content. If The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is leaving a gap in the talk show market that audiences don’t want it to, the time is perfect for Netflix to fill up the space it already wants to.

Could Netflix take the ultimate unscripted inspiration The Late Show with Stephen Colbert?

Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. (Image credit: CBS)

In my mind, there’s two moves Netflix could potentially make in the aftermath of the cancelation news. The first is the likeliest scenario: the streamer creates its own ‘rival’ show that exists on a permanently weekly basis. It’s already experimented with Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, though it was pre-recorded on a 12-week order. Reviews were generally favourable, and the TV show supposedly had a two-season order before its debut, so surely the best way to upscale what you’ve already started is to go the whole hog with a weekly live late show.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, we know this is exactly the direction Netflix wants to head in. An increase in celebrity interviews seems likely, while a pilot with The Daily Beast is reportedly being developed, leaning into “buzzy, non-political” events rather than fully-fledged news programming. It’s probable that a Netflix late night talk show would shy away from the political content that network shows typically branch out into, and that’s got equal chance of being a help or a hindrance.

The second move Netflix could make is to offer Colbert a brand-new show of his own on the platform. It’s a slum dunk choice in many respects, with audience demand and sympathy for Colbert now sky high. Netflix would quite literally be the hero of the hour, generating positive PR, natural intrigue and potentially a few new subscribers for good measure. The traditional structure for a TV talk show could also be ditched, meaning something much more creative could open us up to new ways of being entertained. Who doesn’t want that?

No decisions have been made as of yet, but if Netflix makes any announcements about their unscripted plans in the not-too distant future, I won’t be surprised. Late night talk shows are in desperate need of a comeback (or at the very least, a refresh), and Colbert could now be an unexpected vehicle for change.