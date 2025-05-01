These three Netflix shows have tempted me to keep my subscription in May.

It's not uncommon to bounce around streamers depending on what you are in the mood to watch every month. Subscription hopping has also proven to significantly help out when it comes to lessening the financial burden of maintaining access to all the best streaming services.

Because, even though we might want to keep everything going, with the costs of each steamer undergoing regular revision – Plex, Netflix, Fubo TV and Discovery+ have all announced price hikes so far this year – now's a great time to re-evaluate. Not sure where to start? That's what I'm here for!



This month, I'm going out on a limb and dropping one of my favorite streamers in favor of the granddaddy service, Netflix. There's a slew of cracking TV shows and movies arriving on Netflix in May 2025, and here's a few I'm gosh darn giddy for!

Here's why I'm keeping my Netflix subscription

Alright, first up on May 1st we have a brand-new Netflix miniseries called The Four Seasons from creators Tina Fey (30 Rock), Lang Fisher (Never Have I Ever), and Tracey Wigfield (The Mindy Project). The show is based on the 1981 Alan Alda movie and is poised to follow six friends who plan a fun weekend getaway together, only to learn that one of the couples is on the verge of splitting up.

Fey stars alongside Will Forte, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Erika Henningsen, Marco Calvani, and Kerri Kenney-Silver. To be fair, I love Fey's brand of humor and her previous onscreen chemistry with Forte, so this is a no-brainer watch for me.

The Four Seasons | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Another short-run show is on the horizon for later in May. Sirens limited series is dubbed a 'dark comedy' and unravels over the course of a weekend at an affluent seaside estate.

Meghann Fahy (hot off The White Lotus and this year's Drop) plays Devon who decides to step in and help out her sister Simone (House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock) whose relationship with her boss is getting out of hand. While she means well, her younger sister insists that her employer, wealthy socialite Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) won't take this interception well at all.

Honestly, I need know nothing else. This sounds like it's following this new trend of 'rich white women going off the rails' dramedies such as Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, The White Lotus, et al.

Sirens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Arguably one of Netflix's biggest fan draws is the Nick Kroll-led animated series Big Mouth, which returns for its eighth and final season on May 23.

While I'm excited to revisit Josh Ruben's romantic slasher Heart Eyes on May 8, my heart really belongs to the prom queen. I'm talkin' the long-awaited follow-up to 2021's nostalgia slasher trilogy based on the Fear Street novels. Yep, Fear Street: Prom Queen arrives on May 23 and I'm ready, especially after seeing the trailer for this school-themed horror.

Like the previous entries in the franchise, the film takes place at Shadyside High during their prom season as hordes of popular girls desperate to earn the title of prom queen start to mysteriously disappear.

The movie takes inspiration from the novel of the same name by R.L. Stine, which is a classic piece of YA, and stars stalwart genre actors, Lili Taylor and Katherine Waterston. I loved the original trilogy, mostly because it never shied away from getting a bit gory and getting a tad scary. Bring it on!

Fear Street: Prom Queen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

On the library front – the streamer is adding a raft of critically acclaimed movies to the docket for May, including five that snagged more than 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. One of those is last year's The Wild Robot that proved popular with both children and adults (well, everyone bawled watching it, if that counts?) so be sure to add that to your watchlist.



For recognizable warm and fuzzies – or as I call them, the 'rebingeables' cause they're in constant rotation– there's Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's Eleven trilogy and the Twilight franchise. What? They're fun. Check out everything new on Netflix in May in the US for even more reasons why you'll want to sign up.

Here's why I'm canceling Paramount+

Yellowjackets season 3 has ended on Paramount+. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Last month, I mentioned that I was dropping Paramount+ because of one reason and one reason only: those girls stuck out in the wilderness! Well, now that one of the best Paramount+ shows is all done for the year– yep. Yellowjackets season 3 dropped its finale – it's time to drop this streamer for May.

Also, no sign of a season four renewal for Yellowjackets? Wild.

Really, there's not a whole heck of a lot new that I'm excited about – but, as I mentioned last month – sometimes personal preference plays a factor. For me, I like a mix of new titles and a bunch of fun older catalog shows and movies to keep me going. While there's a few of the latter, there's nothing really on the former. My gut on these matters sways toward newer titles hitting streaming and there isn’t anything pressing that’s must-see TV this month.