Everything new on Netflix in May 2025, catch my favorite animated movie of 2024 and more

The Oscar-nominated The Wild Robot (2024) is coming to Netflix on May 24.

Last month, Netflix bulked out its library of movies and shows with highly anticipated new shows like Love on the Spectrum, which I devoured in one sitting, and Black Mirror season 7, which was certainly an improvement from its preceding season. Netflix's May 2025 schedule is another packed list, with a particularly big emphasis on movies.

May 1 alone is inundated with some stand-out titles including the entire Twilight saga and The Lego Movie (2014), however recent Oscar nominee and my favorite animated movie of last year The Wild Robot (2024) will find its home on Netflix on May 24. This also gives you an excuse to revisit my interview with Chris Sanders, the movie's director.

Of course it wouldn't be a classic Netflix schedule without a good handful of original titles, and horror fans should be in delight that another movie in the popular Fear Street series is coming soon. The fourth movie, Fear Street: Prom Queen, lands on Netflix on May 23, continuing the platform's original series of RL Stine adaptations.

But Netflix hasn't forgotten about its original shows either, and one of its biggest TV title arriving this month is Big Mouth which is returning for its eighth and final season, making it one of the longest running original shows on one of the best streaming services.

Everything new on Netflix in May 2025

Arriving on May 1

Airport (movie)

Airport '77 (movie)

Airport 1975 (movie)

Ali (movie)

American Gangster (movie)

American Graffiti (movie)

Burn After Reading (movie)

Constantine (movie)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (movie)

Dawn of the Dead (movie)

Eat Pray Love (movie)

The Equalizer 2 (movie)

Hanna (movie)

Home (movie)

The Jerk (movie)

The Lego Movie (movie)

Mid90s (movie)

The Mule (movie)

Ocean's Eleven (movie)

Ocean's Thirteen (movie)

Ocean's Twelve (movie)

The Paper Tigers (movie)

Past Lives (movie)

Sisters (movie)

Starship Troopers (movie)

The Sugarland Express (movie)

Trainwreck (movie)

Trolls (movie)

Twilight (movie)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (movie)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (movie)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (movie)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (movie)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (movie)



Arriving on May 2

Peninsula (movie)

Train to Busan (movie)

Unseen season 2 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on May 4

Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (Netflix comedy special)



Arriving on May 5

Britain and The Blitz (Netflix documentary)

Mighty Monsterwheelies season 2 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on May 6

The Devil's Plan season 2 (Netflix original series)

Untold: Shooting Guards (Netflix documentary)



Arriving on May 7

Full Speed season 2 (Netflix original series)

Last Bullet (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on May 8

Blood of Zeus season 3 (Netflix original series)

FOREVER (Netflix original series)

Heart Eyes (movie)

Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful (Netflix documentary)



Arriving on May 9

A Deadly American Marriage (Netflix documentary)

Bad Influence (Netflix original movie)

Nonnas (Netflix original movie)

The Royals (Netflix original series)



Arriving on May 11

ABBA: Against the Odds (documentary)



Arriving on May 12

Tastefully Yours (Netflix original series)



Arriving on May 13

All American season 7 (TV show)

Bad Thoughts (Netflix original series)

Untold: The Liver King (Netflix documentary)



Arriving on May 14

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden (Netflix documentary)

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story (Netflix documentary)

Married at First Sight season 17 (TV show)

Smile (movie)

Snakes and Ladders (Netflix original series)



Arriving on May 15

Bet (Netflix original series)

Love, Death & Robots volume 4 (Netflix original series)

Franklin (Netflix original series)

Pernille season 5 (Netflix original series)

Secrets We Keep (Netflix original series)

Thank You, Next season 2 (Netflix original series)

Vini Jr. (Netflix documentary)



Arriving on May 16

Dear Hongrang (Netflix original series)

Football Parents (Netflix original series)

The Quilters (Netflix documentary)

Rotten Legacy (Netflix original series)



Arriving on May 20

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem (Netflix comedy special)

Untold: The Fall of Favre (Netflix documentary)



Arriving on May 21

Newly Rich, Newly Poor (Netflix original series)

Real Men (Netflix original series)

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark (Netflix original series)

The UnXplained with William Shatner season 6 (TV show)



Arriving on May 22

Sirens (Netflix original series)

Tyler Perry’s She The People (Netflix original series)



Arriving on May 23

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds (Netflix documentary)

Big Mouth season 8 (Netflix original series)

Fear Street: Prom Queen (Netflix original movie)

Forget You Not (Netflix original series)

Off Track 2 (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on May 24

Our Unwritten Seoul (Netflix original series)

The Wild Robot (movie)



Arriving on May 26

CoComelon season 13 (Netflix original series)

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders (Netflix documentary)

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life (Netflix comedy special)



Arriving on May 28

F1: The Academy (Netflix original series)



Arriving on May 29

Dept. Q (Netflix original series)



Arriving on May 30

A Widow's Game (Netflix original movie)

The Heart Knows (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on May 31

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event (Netflix live event)