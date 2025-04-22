Netflix finally reveals the fate of one of its best shows by confirming that Heartstopper will end as a movie

We've got good news and bad news for fans of Heartstopper. There's not going to be another season of one of the best Netflix shows, but Nick and Charlie will be going out in style in a full-length feature film.

The news was announced on Netflix's Tudum site, which confirms that Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman will be on board to write the new Netflix movie. It'll start filming in the summer.

And that's not all Netflix has to say about the movie. It's going to be emotional...

What happens in the movie of Heartstopper?

The movie will pick up immediately after the Hearstopper season 3 finale, with Nick and Charlie an apparently inseparable couple.

But life has a tendency of getting in the way, and with Nick preparing to leave for university while Charlie finds new independence at school, they have to face the reality of trying to maintain a long-distance relationship. According to Netflix, "doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet."

The film will also focus on Nick and Charlie's friends, who are "navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship. confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on".

As you'd hope, Kit Connor and Joe Locke are back as the teen lovebirds – although that wasn't guaranteed, because their contracts had expired and the show had made them both in-demand actors. Other cast announcements for what could likely become one of the best Netflix movies will be made soon.

One of the interesting things about this movie is that it draws from volume six of the Heartstopper graphic novels – and that volume isn't out yet. Alice Oseman has suggested that volume six would ideally come out before the finale, but according to Deadline she's still writing it. No pressure, Alice...