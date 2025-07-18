Google AI Mode is getting a bigger AI brain from Gemini
The latest AI model and Deep Search for the conversational search engine
- Google has upgraded its AI Mode with the advanced Gemini 2.5 Pro
- AI Mode has also added Deep Search, which can now run hundreds of background searches
- A new calling tool built into Search lets Google call businesses on your behalf
Google is continuing to try to get you to use its AI Mode when searching online with new and enhanced AI tools. The conversational search tool has made Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model available in AI Mode, along with the long-form report writing tool Deep Search.
Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. who are also part of the AI Mode experiment in Search Labs will now see an option to choose Gemini 2.5 Pro when asking tough questions as well.
This is the same heavyweight model behind Google’s most advanced AI tools. They'll also have the option of using Deep Search, a feature available in the regular Gemini app that can simultaneously run hundreds of searches and will write up a report piecing together the information.
The more profound changes, though, are in how Search itself is evolving. Gemini 2.5 Pro doesn’t just fetch answers. It reasons. It explains math in full steps. It even writes code and tells you what that code is doing. And when paired with Deep Search, it can essentially conduct a research marathon on your behalf.
AI calling in
The new call feature for Search is something entirely different. It connects your search for information about a store to a phone call with AI. As Google shows in a demo, you can type “pet groomers near me” and ask for information not immediately accessible.
Instead, you can tap “Have Google call for you,” which will prompt Google to call local shops, ask about availability or rates, and then text or email the results directly to you. If that sounds like Google Duplex, that's because Google's Duplex technology powers it.
Of course, all this comes with a few asterisks such as having to pay for a subscription. Free users still get some limited AI call attempts, but the advanced AI Mode tools are reserved for paying customers.
Google’s advantage over other AI developers is the sheer size of its Search database, so even as OpenAI and others attempt to produce similar products, Google might have a lasting edge. Still, there’s a learning curve.
AI that does too much too fast can lead to problems. You don’t want your research assistant skipping over credible sources in favor of a Reddit thread with 38 upvotes. And you certainly don’t want your AI calling the wrong person to schedule a colonoscopy.
Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.
