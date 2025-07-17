Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 next to the Z Fold 6, both bent in a V

Okay, so “ruined” might be a tad over the top, but my Z Fold 7 does highlight one problem with taking an ultra-light and thin approach to the foldable’s design.

I’ve finally gone hands-on with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, swapping out my Z Fold 6 for its new sibling.

At the time of writing this, I’ve been using the phone for less than 24 hours, but I’m already enjoying the larger screen, improved camera array, and the One UI 8 software upgrades. I, however, am not loving every aspect of the design.

The new foldables are (mostly) total upgrades (Image credit: Samsung)

One of my favorite use cases for the phone is as a stand for itself. By folding it in a V while watching a video on the cover screen, the device will prop itself up so I can watch the video while I do something else – I use it a lot while I cook and then do the dishes – and without needing to lug around a phone stand.

If you’re using the inner display, you can part-fold the phone while a video is playing, and some apps, such as YouTube, will move the video to the upper half of the screen, while offering video touch controls on the bottom half.

The Z Fold 6 can open wide and stay there (Image credit: Future)

You can do this with either the outer face down, but I always preferred having the cover screen face down. I use a screen protector and normally use this version of the self-standing feature while at my desk, resting the phone on my smooth desk mat or monitor stand, so I don’t have to worry about the cover screen getting scratched.

Plus, because the cover screen is flat, it’s more stable than having the camera-bump side down, as the bump can lead to some rocking.

Unfortunately, likely due to more weight being concentrated in that camera bump and the hinge being smaller, if you open the Z Fold 7 too much while it's being used in this way, the camera array will fall under the weight of gravity, forcing the phone to fully unfold and no longer be propped up.

The Z Fold 7 opens as soon as I stop supporting the back (Image credit: Future)

What’s more, the self-opening threshold (with the screen open at a roughly 135-degree angle) is at the precise angle that is perfect for my needs.

I’m getting used to keeping the phone more closed – at a right angle or only just past it – but I wanted to quickly pick up on one surprising downgrade I’ve experienced in my initial testing.

Yes, it’s a supremely minor downgrade, especially considering the phone’s improvements and that it’s a problem I’m already overcoming, but it's a disappointment nonetheless.