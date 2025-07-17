These are Samsung's newest foldables – but we're still waiting for the tri-fold

We may be three months away from the Samsung tri-fold launch

The name Galaxy Z Trifold has been trademarked by Samsung

Samsung has been teasing the phone's launch since January 2025

We've known for a while that a Samsung tri-fold phone is on the way – it was teased all the way back at the January Unpacked event – and fresh leaks point to an actual launch later in the year, as well as an official name for the device.

As per veteran tipster Ice Universe (via Android Authority), we can expect to see the tri-fold break cover sometime in October. That would put it three months after the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, and three months before the expected introduction of the Samsung Galaxy S26.

At the most recent July Unpacked event, Samsung briefly mentioned the tri-fold after announcing its new foldables and the Galaxy Watch 8 – but only to say that the Huawei Mate XT rival hadn't been forgotten, and was still on the way.

Rumors from earlier in the year had suggested the tri-fold would be showing up later in 2025, so it's not a huge surprise that we're still waiting for it to be unveiled. Whether we'll get a full launch event for the occasion remains to be seen.

And this could be the name

The Huawei Mate XT tri-fold (Image credit: Huawei)

We've already seen hints that the tri-fold would be called the Galaxy G Fold, but appears that won't be the case: as spotted by GalaxyClub (via SamMobile), the name Galaxy Z Trifold has been trademarked in Samsung's home country of South Korea.

It's the obvious name to go for: it fits in with the existing Z naming system, while also plainly indicating that there's an extra fold (and an extra display panel) here. Nothing is certain until the full announcement, but it's a name that makes sense – and the official paperwork is available online.

However, the GalaxyClub team isn't sure that's the end of the story. The trademark may just be a placeholder of sorts, they suggest, or Samsung may opt to give the phone a different name when it rolls out internationally.

Something we can be fairly sure about is the price. The existing Huawei Mate XT tri-fold costs a lot of money, and current estimates for the Samsung tri-fold suggest it might set you back $3,000-$3,500 (roughly £2,240-£2,610 / AU$4,635-AU$5,410).