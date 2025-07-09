Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 live: all of the last-minute Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Watch 8 rumors
We're live from New York for Samsung's big foldable fest
Samsung's second big Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 is kicking off in a matter of hours – and this time it's all about foldables, with the rumors predicting the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy Watch 8, and more.
Those latest-generation foldables are likely to be the big headlines, according to the latest leaks. But there could well be more news, including a potential first teaser of Samsung's Galaxy tri-fold.
We're live from New York to bring you all of the latest news as it happens, with Unpacked July 2025 kicking off at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST. You can also check our guide on how to watch Unpacked 2025, or watch along with us with the official livestream below.
For now though, it's time to dig into all of the last-minute Fold, Flip and Galaxy Watch leaks, and there's a lot of those...
The latest Unpacked July 2025 news
- The full marketing materials for the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 have leaked
- We've also just seen the similar leaks for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
- Unpacked July 2025 kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST
A deluge of Z Fold 7 leaks
#zfold7 all of it #1— @rquandt.bsky.social (@rquandt.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-07-09T09:49:24.530Z
Talk about bursting Samsung's bubble – the trusty Roland Quandt has just leaked what appear to be entire marketing materials for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on Bluesky.
There isn't much we haven't already seen in recent leaks. It will seemingly have a bigger screen than the Z Fold 6, with a 6.5in cover screen and an 8in main screen. Those would be a step up from the current version's 6.3in cover and 7.6in main displays.
Elsewhere, it'll seemingly be thinner when folded (by 3.2mm) and weigh a barely-noticeable 24g less. But the biggest upgrade could be the new 200MP main camera, which is expected to be the same as the one on the Z Fold Special Edition. Quite the step up from the 50MP main camera of the Z Fold 6.
What we don't get from these leaks are pricing. Some credible leaks suggest it could cost the same as its predecessor, so starting $1,899.99 / £1,799 / AU$2,749. Given the upgrade, that would be impressive. I still think there's a chance of a small bump, but that's something we'll find out for sure later.
Welcome to our Unpacked July 2025 liveblog
Hello, Mark Wilson (Managing editor, News) here – and I'll be bringing you all of the news from our colleagues at Unpacked July 2025 in New York, along with the latest leaks and rumors – and there are a lot of those.
Some really big ones for the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Watch 8 have just emerged. So while we wait for New York to wake up, let's dig into those...