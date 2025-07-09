Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 live: all of the last-minute Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Watch 8 rumors

Samsung's second big Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 is kicking off in a matter of hours – and this time it's all about foldables, with the rumors predicting the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy Watch 8, and more.

Those latest-generation foldables are likely to be the big headlines, according to the latest leaks. But there could well be more news, including a potential first teaser of Samsung's Galaxy tri-fold.

We're live from New York to bring you all of the latest news as it happens, with Unpacked July 2025 kicking off at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST. You can also check our guide on how to watch Unpacked 2025, or watch along with us with the official livestream below.

For now though, it's time to dig into all of the last-minute Fold, Flip and Galaxy Watch leaks, and there's a lot of those...

Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: Official Livestream - YouTube Watch On

The latest Unpacked July 2025 news