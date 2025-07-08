Galaxy Unpacked is finally upon us. This year's edition of Samsung's annual launch event is happening on July 9, and we'll be on the ground in New York City to bring you all the announcements as they happen (here's how to watch Galaxy Unpacked if you're keen to tune in yourself).

The past month has seen leaks and rumors abound, and we ourselves have reported on the five things we expect from the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. Nobody knows exactly what will be revealed (except, of course, Samsung), but even if just a few of the rumors are true, then we're in for quite an event.

With all this hype, it got me thinking: what would Samsung need to announce for me to ditch my iPhone and give foldables a try? I'm certainly open to trying new things, but I haven't yet been convinced by the best foldable phones.

So, here are the five things Samsung could announce at Galaxy Unpacked to convert me into a foldable user.

1. The latest in AI technology

Samsung introduced Galaxy AI with the Galaxy S24 series (Image credit: Samsung)

If next-gen foldables are going to be anything more than 'nice to have' devices, then they've got to offer AI features that you can't get anywhere else.

For the most up-to-date AI features, you'll need a device like the Samsung Galaxy S25. It boasts the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which delivers outstanding AI performance and enables Samsung to push the limits of artificial intelligence.

We're expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to get the same chipset, which will likely see AI taking center stage yet again. But I'd like to see Samsung debut some foldable-exclusive features on its next flagship. After all, the Fold's larger screen lends itself to AI tools that focus on creativity and content generation, but there's currently no real reason to buy the Fold over an Ultra unless you prefer the folding form factor.

If Samsung can combine the Fold's unique design proposition with some equally unique software features, I'll certainly sit up and take notice.

2. A bigger screen

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of screens, if I'm going to make the leap to a foldable phone, I'll need an even bigger display. As mentioned, the key selling point of any foldable phone is that you often get double the display size, but if you're into gaming or watching YouTube videos, then you'll want as big as you can get – especially when this content is almost always presented in 16:9.

Sources suggest that the Z Fold 7’s main display could be 8.2 inches, while the cover screen could measure 6.5 inches. That’s a significant upgrade from 7.6 and 6.3 inches, respectively, on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and I'm holding out hope for an aspect ratio increase, too.

For me, these improvements would make moving to a foldable worth the extra hassle of getting used to the different form factor. A properly large screen would almost certainly do away with the need for a separate tablet, and would really supercharge my gaming and viewing habits.

3. A tri-fold phone

The tri-folding Huawei Mate XT (Image credit: Future)

On the topic of more screen real estate, I wonder if Samsung will push this idea to the limit by releasing (or at least teasing) its much-rumored tri-folding Samsung Galaxy G Fold at Unpacked (we can dream, can't we?).

There have been reports of a not-too-far-away release, and sources suggest the G Fold could have an almighty 9.9-inch screen. That's significantly larger than the screen size rumors of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and would make a huge difference when watching movies and consuming other types of content. Such a large display would also make the phone a genuinely usable tool for creating digital art.

If Samsung can tackle the inevitable problem of extra overall thickness (when folded), then I think I'd consider downing my iPhone in favor of a three-screen foldable like this one. Here's hoping!

4. A higher resolution

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

With all this talk of bigger screens and tri-fold devices, we can't ignore the issue of resolution. There's no point in having larger displays without upping the resolution; otherwise, we'll see an effective drop in visual quality.

I've not seen any rumors of resolution details, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Z Fold 7 matched the Z Fold Special Edition in this department. The latter phone boasts a resolution of at least 1968 x 2184 for the foldable screen and a resolution of 1080 x 2520 for the cover screen, which is perfectly fine, but nothing exceptional.

For me, this wouldn't be enough of an upgrade to make the switch worth it. I'd want to see 3K or even 4K resolution on the Z Fold 7, which would enable me to watch 4K movies as they were intended.

5. Superior cameras

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

I use my iPhone camera every single day. Like everyone else, I capture those special moments with family and friends, and I also use my phone camera for work. If I were to make the jump over to a foldable phone, then I would have to have a superior set of cameras or, at the very least, a comparable set.

Well, it looks like Samsung might grant my wish. We've seen rumors that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have a new 200MP main camera, matching the Galaxy S25 Ultra (which is, by all accounts, one of the best camera phones in 2025). Considering the Z Fold 6 only has a 50MP main camera, this would be a significant improvement.

If Samsung does equip the Z Fold 7 with a 200MP wide snapper, there's one less reason to choose an Ultra over a foldable. And, if this upgrade comes alongside just a few of the rumored upgrades I've already mentioned, I may well be tempted to swap my candybar iPhone for Samsung's upcoming flagship.