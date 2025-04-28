The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could use the chipset we were hoping for after all

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could use a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset rather than an Exynos 2500

We're also hearing that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could cost more than its predecessor

However, it might at least be very slim

One of the more concerning Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumors we’ve been hearing is that it might use an Exynos 2500 chipset, as while this would be an upgrade on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, it’s not the most desirable chipset.

That would be the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is the successor to the Gen 3, and likely more capable than Samsung’s own Exynos alternative. But now, there’s hope that we might get the Snapdragon 8 Elite after all.

Greek site TechManiacs claims to have learned that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will use this chipset, as well as having a larger battery than its predecessor at 4,300mAh, a bigger 4-inch cover screen (up from 3.4 inches on the Z Flip 6), and the same 50-megapixel main and 12MP ultra-wide cameras.

With the exception of the chipset these are things we’ve heard before, and while most previous leaks pointed to an Exynos 2500 chipset, one did suggest that there are Galaxy Z Flip 7 prototypes with both chipsets.

So TechManiacs isn’t totally alone in claiming the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be used. But if Samsung was prototyping both versions, it’s possible that either the company still hasn’t decided, or that some regions will use one and some the other.

Flip to the Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

In any case, TechManiacs has also shared some details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, claiming that it will be just 8.2mm thick when folded, which would make it far slimmer than the 12.1mm Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

They also say that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset – though unlike for the Z Flip 7, this was always rumored for the Z Fold 7.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, as rumored previously it might have a new 200MP main camera (up from 50MP on the Galaxy Z Fold 6), joined by the same 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP 3x telephoto cameras as last year.

Finally, it will apparently cost around €100 (roughly $115 / £85 / AU$180) more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, though we’d take this with a pinch of salt, as other Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price rumors put it at the same price as last year.

We should find out exactly how much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 costs – and everything else about it and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 – fairly soon, as rumors suggest both phones will land in July.