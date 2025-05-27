The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has been benchmarked ahead of release

The scores are very low for a high-end phone

The clock speeds are also surprisingly low

If you were expecting flagship performance from Samsung’s next foldable flip phone then you might be in for a shock, as an early Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 benchmark suggests this won’t be troubling the Samsung Galaxy S25 series or other high-end phones.

Shared by leaker Abhishek Yadav on X (via GSMArena), the reported benchmark shows the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 using an Exynos 2500 chipset and with 12GB of RAM.

There has been some disagreement over which chipset the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 would use – while most sources pointed to this Exynos option, some others had suggested a Snapdragon 8 Elite might be used instead.

So this benchmark is more evidence that we’ll be getting Exynos, and as the model number here is for a US version of the phone, we’ll presumably see the Exynos 2500 chipset used globally (since when Samsung uses different chipsets in different regions, the US typically gets Snapdragon).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 SM-F766U with Exynos 2500 runs on Geekbench.
Specifications
🔳 Exynos 2500
1 Core @ 3.30 GHz
2 Cores @ 2.75 GHz
5 Cores @ 2.36 GHz
2 Cores @ 1.80 GHz
🎮 Samsung Xclipse 950 GPU
🍭 Android 16
- 12GB RAM
Scores
Single-core: 2012
Multi-core: 7563

This year's phone with last year's scores

In any case, that could be bad news, because the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s single-core score of 2,012 and multi-core result of 7,563 are basically a generation behind what we’re seeing from the Snapdragon 8 Elite – which is the chipset used by most high-end Android phones this year.

Interestingly, as GSMArena notes, the cores here have much lower clock speeds than rival chipsets, which is likely a factor in the poor performance. It’s not clear whether these speeds are the standard for this chipset – which hasn’t yet appeared in any available phones – or whether Samsung has reduced the speeds for the Z Flip 7 to avoid heat build-up.

Since this is an early benchmark it’s also possible that the released model will have higher clock speeds, and even if it doesn’t, further optimizations ahead of release could lead to improved results. But right now, going by this one benchmark anyway, it doesn’t look like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will impress when it comes to power.

We should find out for sure in July, as that’s when Samsung will most likely unveil this phone – probably alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which thankfully is expected to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite instead.