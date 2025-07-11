If you only buy one PlayStation 5 game this Prime Day, it should Hitman: World of Assassination which is currently on sale for just $29.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

It's a game that I've spent more than one thousand hours in, so I can certainly say that you'll get your money's worth if you spend as much time in it as me. In fact, it'll work out to less than three cents per hour of play and it's impossible to argue with that value when a ticket to see a two hour movie can cost about twenty bucks.

With just hours of Amazon Prime Day left to go, time is running out so make sure you add it to your basket before it's too late.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Hitman: World of Assassination

Save 25% Hitman: World of Assassination (PS5): was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Hitman: World of Assassination is a compilation of the latest three Hitman games, with buckets of content to discover. The countless huge, open-ended levels are ripe for constant experimentation and complimented by a robust story campaign, endless side modes, and hundreds of unique challenges.

Far and away the most critically acclaimed stealth games of the last few years, Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 are absolute must-plays. This showstopping collection combines them all into one seamless package, with thousands of hours worth of content to explore.

An a series large sandbox levels, you play as Agent 47 - the greatest assassin in the world. Able to disguise himself as almost anyone, it's your job to infiltrate some of the most secure locations on the planet, ranging all the way from high-profile fashion shows to top-secret data centres, in order to assassinate targets.

How you approach a mission is completely up to you, with countless challenges rewarding your experimentation with new gear and costumes. There's nothing more satisfying than pulling off the perfect, silent hit; a thrill that's kept me coming back for years.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals