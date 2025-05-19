Don't miss the chance to grab a free copy of one of the best FPS games on Xbox and PC with Amazon Prime

I'm back banging the Prime Gaming drum, practically on my hands and knees begging you to check out one of the best benefits already included with your Amazon Prime subscription.

What exactly is Prime Gaming? It's a criminally underappreciated part of an Amazon Prime membership that includes access to a rotating selection of free games. These aren't like the ones included with a service like PlayStation Plus, but rather fully fledged copies that you can keep playing even if you choose to end your subscription.

The games often come through Amazon's own PC gaming launcher, but sometimes keys for platforms like the Epic Games Store and GoG are included too. We've even started seeing some Xbox games up for grabs, including an all-time classic on the service right now.

Before I break down what makes some of this current selection so special, if you don't already have an active Amazon Prime subscription you can take advantage of a free trial or see the best prices for a monthly and yearly membership below.

Claim Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition, Minecraft Legends, and more

(Image credit: MachineGames)

The best game up for grabs, at least in my eyes, is currently Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Set in an alternate history 1960s America under Nazi rule, it's up to you to step into the shoes of series hero BJ Blazkowicz and take the country back. Armed with a massive arsenal of retro-futuristic weapons, it's a practically constant stream of pulse-pounding action with brutal kills and some great set piece moments.

Levels are well-sized with plenty to discover, while the story delivers a compelling tale of resistance with a handful of memorable side characters. Knowledge of the events of the previous game, Wolfenstein: The New Order, is a plus but it's definitely not required to enjoy Wolfenstein 2 to the fullest.

As this is the Digital Deluxe Edition, you also don't have to worry about missing out on any DLC. You get the full season pass, which includes three standalone mini campaigns with their own self-contained narratives plus one bombastic bonus opening mission.

I didn't enjoy these quite as much as the main game, but they're definitely worth trying if you're eager for a little more Nazi-slaying after the credits of the main campaign roll.

In addition to the Xbox key, you can also claim a PC version - so you're covered no matter where you want to play.

(Image credit: Mojang)

After something a little more family friendly? Prime Gaming is also giving away Minecraft Legends for both PC and Xbox.

This Minecraft spin-off is a strategic take on the open-world franchise where you navigate an expansive overworld collecting resources to defeat waves on enemies and complete objectives in a mix of real-time and tower-defence style combat.

It doesn't have the staying power of the original game, but I thoroughly enjoyed the roughly fifteen hours that it took for me to plough my way through the story and try out some of the extra challenge levels.

Sticking in the realm of strategy, you can also claim Endless Legend Definitive Edition. It's a fantasy strategy game almost like Civilization, complete with loads, and I mean loads, of DLC. You get nine whole packs included in this version, adding everything from new quests to fresh factions to try.

Fans of story-based games then shouldn't miss Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, a remaster of a 2010 classic that's best described as a playable version of The Godfather. For stealth lovers, Styx: Master of Shadows is an absolute treat.

These are just some of the titles up for grabs, but more than enough to build yourself a fantastically varied little library.

To make your selection and see all the other games included with your Amazon Prime subscription, simply head over to the Prime Gaming homepage and login with your Amazon account.