Throw your console in the bin, this early Prime Day deal nets you a cloud gaming controller and Amazon Luna subscription at a lowest-ever price
Play anywhere
If you're curious about the world of cloud gaming, then there's nowhere better to start than Amazon Luna - especially if you're already an Amazon Prime member.
Loads of great games are included with your existing subscription, but you might need a controller to play them. Luckily, the Luna Wireless Controller has its priced slashed to just $39.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon and, better still, comes bundled with a free month of Luna+ for new subscribers.
This additional service grants you access to even more games, which you can play on practically any device. This offer is exclusive for Prime members and is one of the best gaming deals I've seen in the build up to Amazon Prime Day.
Early Prime Day deal: Luna Wireless Controller
The Luna Controller is currently matching its lowest-ever price, with a $30 discount. It's perfect for cloud gaming via Amazon's Luna service, and even comes bundled with a free month of Luna+ if you're a new subsriber.
If you would rather get just the controller on its own, or aren't eligible to pick up the bundle, then you'll be pleased to know that it's available at the same discounted price.
The Luna Wireless Controller is a great accessory if you want to start playing more games with Amazon Luna. It's not essential, as the service still works with your average keyboard and mouse or something like the Xbox Wireless Controller, but does boast some key advantages.
Most significantly, it has an in-built Wi-Fi connection that allows it to stream your inputs directly to Amazon's servers. This helps cut down latency, which is always a major concern when you're streaming games. It also supports screen switching, letting you seamlessly swap between multiple different devices without the hassle of constantly having to unpair and repair it.
Still not entirely sure what Amazon Luna is? It's Amazon's cloud gaming service, letting you dive into a range of titles on your phone, laptop, PC, or compatible TV without the need for any expensive gaming hardware.
It is absolutely unbeatable value if you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, as it has a rotating library of free games for Prime members, plus access to any compatible Ubisoft games that you may already own on PC. The optional Luna+ service is a great add-on, giving you access to a wider library of games for an additional $9.99 per month.
