You might not have heard of Amazon Luna, but it's well worth checking out. It's Amazon's cloud gaming service - a Netflix-like experience that lets you play games on your TV, phone, or laptop without the need for an expensive console.

Loads of Amazon Luna games like Fortnite are included with your existing Prime subscription, which is a fantastic bonus. If you want to upgrade your Luna experience, Amazon even sells a range of accessories and bundles some of which are heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day Luna accessory deals in the US

Save $60 Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Luna Controller: was $129.98 now $69.98 at Amazon The ultimate cloud gaming bundle is here, with a Fire TV Stick 4K Max and a Luna Wireless Controller. On top of cloud gaming, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is perfect for all kinds of high-definition video streaming, be that with Prime or services like Netflix.

Save $52 Fire TV Stick HD + Luna Controller: was $104.98 now $52.98 at Amazon This is the lowest-ever price for this particular bundle, which includes the Fire TV Stick HD and the Luna Wireless Controller. It's a great way to dive into cloud gaming for less than the price of your average PS5 release.

Amazon Prime Day Luna accessory deals in the UK

I was a big fan of Amazon's cloud gaming service in my Amazon Luna review, in which I described it as "a fantastic cloud gaming service that has a lot to offer if you’re already an Amazon Prime member".

Although the option Luna+ tier has a game library that is a little smaller than some competitors, I found that it offers plenty of variety and will not leave you struggling to find something to play.

Amazon Prime benefits such as being able to access your existing Ubisoft PC games at no extra cost are sublime, as is the rotating selection of free monthly games for members to try.

The one thing to be aware of just how much data the service uses. I average about 10GB per hour in the standard 1080p picture quality, which could be an issue if you're on a limited plan. I would also make sure that your internet speeds are enough to support the service before investing in any extra accessories.

