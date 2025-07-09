Jeff Bezos might single-handedly destroy Xbox console sales with this bargain Fire TV Stick 4K Prime Day gaming bundle

Getting into the world of Xbox gaming doesn't have to be expensive, as evidenced by this brilliant bundle deal. Right now, you can nab the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller, a Fire TV Stick 4K, and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $164.99 at Amazon.

That's everything that you need to play Xbox games on your TV without a console in one Amazon Prime Day purchase. How, you might ask? Well, with Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Titles like Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, and more can be streamed straight to your Fire TV Stick 4K.

Not in the US? I've got you covered with some other Fire TV Stick 4K offers in your region.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Fire TV gaming bundle

This bundle nets you an Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller, Fire TV Stick 4K, and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is everything you need to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming on your TV.

The controller is a slimmed-down version of the Xbox Elite Series 2, which ditches some additional accessories like alternate thumbsticks and spare D-pads. These are nice to have, but not exactly essential - especially if you're going to be playing most of your games on the cloud.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of Amazon's premium streaming sticks. It plugs into your TV via the HDMI port and lets you watch content from services like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. It also supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is the focus of this bundle.

Finally, the month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is your ticket to Xbox gaming. It offers a huge library that you can play at no extra cost. You can access them on Xbox consoles and PC, too, which is great if you have other systems lying around. Just be aware that you will need to continue your subscription in order to keep streaming games to your Fire TV Stick 4K.

