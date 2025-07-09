Jeff Bezos might single-handedly destroy Xbox console sales with this bargain Fire TV Stick 4K Prime Day gaming bundle
No console required
Getting into the world of Xbox gaming doesn't have to be expensive, as evidenced by this brilliant bundle deal. Right now, you can nab the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller, a Fire TV Stick 4K, and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $164.99 at Amazon.
• See even more superb Amazon deals
That's everything that you need to play Xbox games on your TV without a console in one Amazon Prime Day purchase. How, you might ask? Well, with Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Titles like Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, and more can be streamed straight to your Fire TV Stick 4K.
Not in the US? I've got you covered with some other Fire TV Stick 4K offers in your region.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Fire TV gaming bundle
Prime members can nab this mega bundle, which packs in an Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller, Fire TV Stick 4K, and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a lowest-ever price. Perfect for all your cloud gaming needs.
This bundle nets you an Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller, Fire TV Stick 4K, and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is everything you need to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming on your TV.
The controller is a slimmed-down version of the Xbox Elite Series 2, which ditches some additional accessories like alternate thumbsticks and spare D-pads. These are nice to have, but not exactly essential - especially if you're going to be playing most of your games on the cloud.
The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of Amazon's premium streaming sticks. It plugs into your TV via the HDMI port and lets you watch content from services like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. It also supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is the focus of this bundle.
Finally, the month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is your ticket to Xbox gaming. It offers a huge library that you can play at no extra cost. You can access them on Xbox consoles and PC, too, which is great if you have other systems lying around. Just be aware that you will need to continue your subscription in order to keep streaming games to your Fire TV Stick 4K.
More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Kindle & Echo
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: up to 50% off Oral-B & Philips
- Headphones: up to $120 of Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: HP, Lenovo & Apple from $119
- Prime Student: six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds
- Tablets: iPad and Fire Tab from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $69.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
More Fire TV Stick 4K deals
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.