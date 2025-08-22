GPD Win 5 is an unusual gaming handheld and ultra mobile workstation hybrid

It's powered by AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU with 16 cores and Radeon 8060S

Compact 565g device includes 7-inch 120Hz touchscreen and dual-fan cooling system

GPD has unveiled the Win 5, a handheld PC that straddles the line between portable gaming console and mobile workstation.

With its compact form factor, the device is powered by AMD’s powerful Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU (Strix Halo), a processor that so far has mostly appeared in mini PCs and only a handful of laptops, including HP’s ZBook Ultra 14 G1a, Asus’s ROG Flow Z13 and Emdoor’s EM-959-NM16ASH-1.

While the Win 5 looks good and packs a lot of power, its expected price tag - around $2000 - will put it firmly in enthusiast territory.

Dual-fan cooling

The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 is built on TSMC’s 4nm process and features 16 Zen 5 CPU cores and 32 threads, clocking up to 5.1GHz. There’s a Radeon 8060S GPU with 40 compute units running at 2.9GHz.

The chip also offers AI acceleration, with 16 TOPS from its NPU and 38 TOPS combined with CPU performance.

To keep that hardware under control, the Win 5 uses a dual-fan cooling system, which delivers consistent thermal management even under heavy loads, which would otherwise be a concern for a device this small.

The handheld supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM at 8000MHz and NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage options ranging from 1TB to 4TB.

Storage can be swapped from the rear panel, and microSD plus mini SSD expansion slots are included.

The display is a 7-inch H-IPS touchscreen at 1920x1080 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium support.

Wireless connectivity includes WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Ports include two USB-C (one at USB 3.2 speeds and another at USB 4 with support for external GPUs), a 3.5mm audio jack, and card slots.

Despite its undoubted power, the device weighs just 565 grams and measures 267 x 111mm, making it smaller than a Steam Deck.

The 80Wh battery supports fast charging up to 180W.

The Win 5 looks like a standard handheld games system, with dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, triggers, and action buttons, but includes extras like a fingerprint reader.

GPD Win 5 mobile workstation PC will be available to buy globally from October 17 2025.