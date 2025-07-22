Powerful Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU could debut in new Minisforum mini-PC

Up to 128GB RAM expected in Strix Halo-based Minisforum X1 series device

Unannounced mini-PC surfaces in Geekbench with familiar naming conventions

Minisforum appears to be working on a new high-end mini PC powered by AMD's latest Strix Halo chip.

The device, which has yet to be officially named, is expected to launch as part of the company’s AI X1 series.

It reportedly features the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, a powerful APU which builds on the Zen 5 architecture. The chip combines strong CPU performance with a potent iGPU and may be paired with up to 128GB of RAM.

Geekbench scores

As spotted by ITHome, several entries referring to “Micro Computer (HK) Tech Limited AI Series” have surfaced on Geekbench, suggesting a Minisforum link.

Benchmark results from Geekbench show multi-core scores above 21,000 and single-core results around 2,900. These place the device ahead of Minisforum’s existing AI 9 HX 370-based models, which typically score closer to 19,000 and 2,300 respectively.

There are already a number of mini-PCs powered by the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, including the Colorful Smart 900, Beelink AI Mini, and AOOSTAR NEX395. So far, most of the mini PCs have come from lesser known or regional brands, rather than big names like Dell, Asus, and MSI.

Minisforum’s current AI X1 and N5 Pro lines already offer strong CPU performance. But the iGPU in the 395 delivers a more noticeable jump in graphics tasks.

That gap is especially clear when compared with models like the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 powered GMKtec EVO-X2, which is already on sale.

Although Minisforum has not confirmed anything officially, the leaked device names closely match those used across the AI X1 Pro series.

We’re excited to see what Minisforum comes up with, as its devices are consistently among the best mini PCs you can buy. We've previously seen hints of a 2U rackmount server powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor from Minisforum, but the MS-S1 Max is an entirely different beast.

Via Notebookcheck