GMKTec EVO-X2 offers Ryzen AI Max+ 395 power at a surprisingly low price

GMKTec’s compact workstation promises serious AI performance

High-end specs in a mini PC make EVO-X2 perfect for creative and AI tasks

Following the official launch of the GMKTec EVO-X2, a compact yet powerful mini PC powered by AMD’s flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU, the device was listed on the Chinese market for CNY 14,999 (roughly $2,066), which appeared to be rather on the steep side.

However, the device has now arrived in Europe, where buyers can unlock a reduced pre-sale price of €1,499 for the base model by paying a $100 deposit.

Those who want the higher configuration need to place a €200 deposit to qualify for a discounted €1,799 final price. All orders must be completed by May 7 to receive the full discount.

Ryzen AI Max+ 395 brings workstation-level performance

The GMKTec EVO-X2’s CPU is based on the Strix Halo platform and comes with an integrated Radeon 8060S GPU using the latest RDNA 3.5 architecture. With up to 40 compute units and a total power budget of 140W, the EVO-X2 marks a serious leap forward in AI-capable compact systems.

As AMD’s strongest integrated chip to date, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, brings workstation-level performance into a smaller footprint, making the EVO-X2 one of the best workstation PC options for creatives and developers alike.

The base model ships with 64GB of LPDDR5X memory running at 8,000 MT/s and a 1TB SSD, while the higher variant comes with 128GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

These features also make the EVO-X2 an excellent choice for users looking for the best laptop for Photoshop. Even though it’s a desktop, its compact mini PC design is mobile enough to compete with traditional laptops for creatives who need raw power.

The EVO-X2 isn't just about internal specs. It comes with a wide range of ports, including USB 4.0, USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 2.0, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, an SD card reader, and dual 3.5mm audio jacks. Network demands are handled by a 2.5 Gbit Ethernet port, and there’s a dedicated button for fan control as well as a mysterious "Performance Mode" switch.

Considering the hardware packed into this device, it could even rival the modular, enthusiast-focused Framework Desktop, while undercutting it in price.

The GMKTec EVO-X2 is positioning itself as one of the best mobile workstations available, combining compact form, cutting-edge performance, and future-ready AI acceleration.

