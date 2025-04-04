Chinese brand’s $2,000 Ryzen AI Max+ mini PC set to go on sale, with the first unit personally signed by the CEO of AMD
GMKTec EVO-X2 combines AI performance and cutting-edge hardware
- With a price tag of $2,066, the GMKTec EVO-X2 is for those with deep pockets
- Radeon 8060S GPU pushes mini PC graphics performance to new heights
- 126 TOPS of AI performance make EVO-X2 a leader in its category
We recently reported on the official launch of the GMKTec EVO-X2, a compact yet powerful mini PC powered by AMD’s flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU - and GMKTec even got AMD CEO Lisa Su to sign the first production unit, making it a nice little collector’s item.
GMK Gemini now says the EVO-X2 is now set to launch in the Chinese market for CNY 14,999, or roughly $2,066 - a steep increase over its predecessor, the EVO-X1, which cost $1,099 at launch.
At the heart of the EVO-X2 is the Strix Halo APU, boasting 16 cores and 32 threads with a boost clock of up to 5.1GHz. The system supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, positioning it as a serious contender in the best workstation category.
EVO-X2 packs power
Graphics performance comes from the integrated Radeon 8060S GPU, which includes 40 compute units, more than double the 16 CUs found in the Radeon 890M that ships with AMD’s Strix Point lineup.
In recent tests by ETA Prime, the EVO-X2 demonstrated smooth 1440p gaming performance, assisted by the advanced “Arctic” cooling system featuring a vapor chamber and dual-turbine fans, that keeps thermal output under 140W.
Built with AI and data-intensive workloads in mind, the EVO-X2 also boasts impressive machine learning capabilities. It supports a local 70-billion parameter model without needing cloud resources, and its XDNA 2 NPU delivers 50 TOPS of dedicated AI performance, contributing to a total of 126 TOPS, surpassing the estimated AI capability of Nvidia’s RTX 5090D.
For connectivity, EVO-X2 comes with four USB-A ports, two 40Gbps USB-C ports, an SD card reader, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, a 2.5GbE Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also supports WiFi 7 for wireless connectivity.
Pre-orders in China begin on April 7 via JD.com. At the time of writing, there’s been no word on global availability for the new device.
