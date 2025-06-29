GMKtec EVO T1 delivers high-end performance, AI power, and expandability

Supports local AI tasks, high-speed storage, and multiple 4K displays

The mini PC offers USB4, dual LAN, OCuLink, and up to 128GB RAM

In recent years, we've seen mini PCs come a very long way, from being simple systems for basic tasks, to now being powerful enough to handle creative workloads, multi-tasking, local AI processing, and even high-end gaming.

With many users turning away from bulky desktops, the appeal of compact systems with full-scale capabilities keeps growing.

The GMKtec EVO T1 is a clear example of how small machines can deliver big performance, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, which includes 14 cores and reaches up to 5.1GHz.

Demanding AI tasks

The chip is part of Intel’s newer lineup, and is designed to handle demanding AI tasks like local LLM inference. GMKtec claims its new mini workstation can run Deepseek 32B at 15 tokens per second with 77 TOPS AI compute.

The EVO T1 can support up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM and it comes with three M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots.

The inclusion of an OCuLink port also allows for external GPU use, which opens the door to advanced rendering tasks and even a spot of AAA gaming.

Dual 2.5Gbps LAN ports support fast networking, while USB4 promises data transfer at up to 40Gbps.

The EVO T1 can drive up to four displays at once, thanks to HDMI and DisplayPort support.

Something this powerful obviously needs decent cooling to keep system performance steady under load, and the EVO T1 offers a dual-fan system that balances airflow and noise.

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but GMKtec says it’s coming soon.

The company’s new AI Max+ 395 powered EVO-X2 AI mini PC, with 64GB and 1TB SSD, has an MSRP of $2199 (it’s currently on sale at $1499), so it’s likely the EVO T1 will come in at around $1299, perhaps as low as $999 with pre-sale discounts.