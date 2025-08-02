GMK K12 uses OCuLink and USB4 to make eGPU support completely plug-and-play

Ryzen 7 H 255 pushes 70W under load, rare in palm-sized budget mini PCs

Triple M.2 SSD slots make the K12 unusually capable of handling massive storage arrays

GMK has launched the K12, a mini PC priced at 2,099 yuan (approximately $292), designed for users seeking a compact yet expandable system.

Unlike typical budget systems, the K12 supports both OCuLink and USB4, making external GPU connectivity a practical reality without modifying internal components.

Powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 H 255, the GMK K12 features an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 processor with clock speeds ranging from 3.8GHz to 4.9GHz.

A small form factor with surprising thermal headroom

GMK (originally in Chinese) says the chip can maintain a 70W power envelope under sustained load, which places it well above what’s usually expected from small form factor devices.

The integrated Radeon 780M GPU handles lighter gaming and creative workloads, although its real strength lies in supporting external GPU docks over OCuLink or USB4.

One of the core selling points of this device is its unusually broad storage and memory capacity, as it features three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, each supporting up to 8TB SSDs, bringing total storage to a theoretical 24TB, and also comes with two DDR5 slots, which support up to 128GB of RAM at 5600MHz.

While such specs are far beyond what most mini PC users require, they give the K12 flexibility to operate as a lightweight workstation or an experimental business PC for data-heavy tasks.

With this much power comes heating problems, and the K12 handles this with a dual-fan system backed by a vapor chamber heat spreader.

GMK’s chassis includes dual air intakes and user-selectable cooling profiles: silent (45W), balanced (54W), and performance (65W).

This approach may not match traditional workstation cooling, but it provides more control than most systems in its size class.

On the connectivity side, the K12 supports up to four 4K displays via HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB4, with data transfer managed through dual 2.5G Ethernet ports and Wi-Fi 6E.

Notably, the OCuLink port on the front panel allows lossless eGPU support, and the USB4 port supports 40Gbps data rates and 120W power delivery.

That said, GMK K12 isn’t aiming to replace high-end desktops or gaming towers; it introduces a mix of affordability, expandability, and performance control not often seen at this price point.