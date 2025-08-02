'We ready?': Marvel star Tom Holland reveals full look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day suit – and it's a moving tribute to the webslinger's other live-action costumes

Here's your first official look at Spider-Man's new costume – and it looks great

Spider-Man's new costume for Brand New Day has been fully unveiled

Marvel and Sony released a new video showing the costume in all of its glory

Its lead star Tom Holland is shown wearing the superhero suit

Tom Holland has officially unveiled the first full look at the new costume he'll wear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day – and I've immediately fallen in love with it.

Just 24 hours after an all-too-brief Brand New Day video teased Spider-Man's new attire, a new teaser, which was released by Sony Pictures, shows off the super-suit in all of its glory.

The 22 second-long video, which was uploaded to Sony's YouTube channel today (August 2), begins with the somewhat melancholy Spider-Man piano-based theme we heard in yesterday's footage. As some hanger bay doors open and light rushes in from outside, we see the silhouette of Holland, who has his back to the camera, jogging on the spot as he prepares for what could be his first day on the Brand New Day set in Glasgow, Scotland.

Around the 0:10 mark, Holland suddenly pivots and walks towards the camera. Approaching it, he smiles as he reveals the webslinger's new costume in full. Holland then looks across to someone off-screen, asks "We ready?", looks back into the lens, smiles again, and heads off, presumably to start shooting his next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film.

The first thing to note about Spidey's new garb is it appears to be an updated version of the suit he's seen wearing in the final scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Indeed, apart from the raised webbing on the outside of the suit and the black logo adoring the chest area, it appears to be an exact match to the aforementioned ensemble.

What's even more interesting, though, is that Spidey's new gear looks like it's paying homage to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's live-action iterations of the character. The raised webbing is a clear tribute to Maguire's costume, while the black, slim logo is an obvious nod to the emblem that adorned Garfield's suit.

Considering Holland, Maguire, and Garfield's wallcrawlers teamed up in No Way Home via some multiverse shenanigans, it's evident these more experienced Peter Parkers left a lasting impression on Holland's version. It's unsurprising, then, that he'd honor the pair by incorporating aspects of their costumes into his own. What a nice guy!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently slated to be released on July 31, 2026. And, with filming finally underway on Spidey's next big-screen adventure, we're sure to learn even more about the Marvel Phase 6 movie as principal photography continues in the weeks and months to come.

Admittedly, we already know some things about Spider-Man 4 – for more details on what's been confirmed thus far, check out my dedicated guide on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. But, whether it's who Sadie Sink is playing in Brand New Day, what Frank Castle/The Punisher's role will be in Spider-Man 4, and more besides, I'm confident there'll be more for me to write about one of my favorite superhero's next film very soon.

