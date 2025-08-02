The iPhone 16 is about to get a successor

An image of the iPhone 17 Air battery has leaked

We're expecting a capacity of around 2,900 mAh

All of the iPhone 17 models should launch in September

We're expecting the iPhone 17 series to launch sometime during September, including the iPhone 17 Air – apparently a replacement for the iPhone 16 Plus. Now a new leak purports to show off the battery that will be fitted inside the Air model.

Images of this battery have been posted by well-known tipster Majin Bu (via 9to5Mac), and it comes enclosed in a steel frame, which matches the iPhone 16 Pro approach. Of particular note is how thin the battery is, from front to back.

According to Bu, the battery capacity is around 2,900 mAh, which is close to the 2,800 mAh figure we've heard from earlier rumors. For comparison, there's a 3,561 mAh battery inside the current iPhone 16, so we're looking at a significant drop.

However, given improvements in battery life technology, and tweaks set to be introduced with iOS 26, reports suggest iPhone 17 Air should still give you a day of battery life – even with the ultra-slim profile and reduced capacity battery.

Battery worries

iPhone 17 Air New Battery Design RevealedFull Article:https://t.co/dc9wI7LS3K pic.twitter.com/Y9MbDQDiRIAugust 1, 2025

If the rumors are to be believed, then the iPhone 17 Air is going to measure just 5.5 mm, front to back. That's a lot slimmer than the 7.8 mm iPhone 16, and it even beats the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is 5.8 mm thick.

Ever since we heard an iPhone 17 Air was on the way, there have been concerns about battery life. Putting together a super-slim phone is all well and good, but it does mean less room for the battery and other internal components.

However, we know that iPhones can traditionally get more battery life out of less battery capacity, because Apple develops its hardware and software in tandem – so let's hope the usual trick can be repeated with the iPhone 17 Air.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It should be unveiled alongside the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max during September. Apple hasn't said anything officially, but well-placed sources have pointed to September 8-10 as the most likely dates.